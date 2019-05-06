Met Gala 2019: Tiffany Haddish and Kris Jenner Become Fast Friends on the Red Carpet (Live Updates)
Will you be our plus one to this year's Met Gala?
The first Monday in May is here, and we want you to join us right here as we provide live updates from what is sure to be the campiest red carpet event of the year, as stars -- including Lady Gaga and Cardi B, Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra Jonas -- arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in their chicest, most glamorous, most over-the-top outrageous interpretations of "Camp: Notes on Fashion."
(Keep your fingers crossed that Queen Rihanna makes a surprise appearance.)
Follow along below for our minute-by-minute dispatches from the 2019 Met Gala:
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are (Literally) Twinning at the Met4:11 PM:
The Olsen twins have arrived, which means the Met Gala is officially in full-swing. We cannot get enough of their matching leather ensembles and effortless waves. "We’re going to surprise everyone," Mary-Kate teased, while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter last week.
"We always do our own thing anyway," added Ashley.
Patrick Schwarzenegger Is Ready to Have an Avengers in the Family4:08 PM:
The actor turned up rocking cowboy couture with a too-small ten-gallon hat and spoke with ET about whether sister Katherine would approve of him wearing boots and jeans to her wedding. "You know me, man. I wear cowboy everywhere," he said. "She would love it, are you kidding me? My dad would love it too."
As for having an Avenger for a brother-in-law, Patrick joked of Chris Pratt, "I hope he protects me at all costs."
Kacey Musgraves Is a Moschino Barbie4:02 PM:
After endlessly teasing her look via Instagram Stories, the country music star finally unveiled her gala glam and needless to say, it was worth the wait. Musgraves, who arrived seated on the back of a pink convertible, went full-on Moschino Barbie, chic in a bright pink suit, matching sunnies, a wavy blonde wig and silver stilettos. Tonight, the entire Met is her Dream House.
"Pimperella" Tiffany Haddish Meets a Blonde Kris Jenner4:00 PM:
Haddish pulled out all the stops with her look, interpreting the "camp" theme with a zebra-print Michael Kors suit paired with a black hat. "I feel like Pimperella!" she exclaimed to ET.
As Haddish was leaving the interview, she bumped into none other than Kris Jenner. "She ready!" Haddish called to the Kardashian matriarch. Of her own ensemble, Jenner revealed it was daughter, Kyle Jenner, who decided last-minute she would be blonde for the night to match her Tommy Hilfiger ensemble.
Karlie Kloss' Wardrobe Malfunction That Wasn't3:55 PM:
Before she hit the red carpet in her bold, shoulder-bearing gold gown, the super model took to Twitter to reveal she had a minor wardrobe malfunction before making her grand entrance. "I feel like I'm having an operation over here," Kloss says in the clip, as someone on her team furiously stitched up her stunning golden gown. "My dress ripped, and we're just doing a last minute fix before I hit the red carpet."
"Wouldn’t be the #MetGala without a little getting-sewn-into-my-dress-downstairs action," Kloss captioned the post.
Jared Leto Loses His Head for Gucci3:52 PM:
Who could ever forget Gucci's Fall/Winter 2018 collection fashion show? In case you missed it, creative director Alessandro Michele took things to a whole new level when he had models walk the runway with seriously strange accessories, like baby dragons and decapitated heads. Jared Leto channeled the fashion show for tonight's Met red carpet, wearing a bright red dress and bringing along his own "head."
Ryan Murphy Gets Gwyneth Paltrow's Seal of Approval3:48 PM:
"It's a tribute to Liberace and it weighs over 100 pounds," the American Horror Story maestro told ET of his pearled and sequined Christian Siriano number. And Murphy doesn't need your Best Dressed stamp of approval, because he's already got the only one that matters: Gwyneth Paltrow. "I sent her a picture of my outfit and she wrote, 'No!' So, I wrote back, 'Does that mean good?' and she said, 'Yes! Great!'"
Drag Queens Are Taking Over the World3:40 PM:
Aquaria, who took home the crown during season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race, made history as one of the first drag queens to stomp the steps of the Met. When asked by ET what it meant to be invited by Anna Wintour and acknowledged as a fashionista, she gushed, "I mean, it definitely feels just as fabulous as it seems. It's such an honor...To be here right now is really insane. But anywhere to stunt a look and turn the party, I'm so down."
Does Mindy Kaling Have More Fun?3:38 PM:
Now this is how you make a statement. Kaling dazzled in a golden gown accessorized with matching heels and a giant statement ring. But all eyes were on her new, platinum blonde 'do.
As she stepped onto the carpet, many fans joked on Twitter how anyone would allow her into the Met, following the epic heist her character helped pull off in Ocean's Eleven. Others thought she could even be channeling the dress her character wore in the film.
Mrs. Maisel's Marvelous First Met3:30 PM:
Wearing the color of the night, Rachel Brosnahan stepped out in a bright pink sheer Erdem dress that featured black bows and red flowers. (The dress came about from a transatlantic collaboration, the designer revealed.)
"It's so incredible to be here," she gushed, laughing that she wasn't overwhelmed to attend her first gala. "I'm just excited to see what everyone else is wearing."
Celine Dion Goes Full Showgirl to Mark a New 'Beginning'3:20 PM:
Dion never fails to impress, but this legendary ensemble is one that will go down in history. The singer paid homage to her new "beginning" as an artist, wearing a showgirl-esque outfit complete with a massive headpiece, seemingly symbolizing her goodbye to her longtime Las Vegas Residency.
"I am very proud to be here. This is Oscar de la Renta," she told ET, joking that her look is the type of look to party till "maybe six" in the morning." "This is the kind of look that's 24/7, you know what I'm saying? You wake up in the morning, you go to bed with it, it works."
Regina Hall Is a Superhero Snow White3:15 PM:
"I feel like if Snow White were black and a superhero," Hall raved to ET of her gilded Dapper Dan for Gucci gown, paired with red puffy sleeves and matching red hair, that was custom designed for her.
Laverne Cox's Beauty Look Is a Neon Dream3:05 PM:
The Orange Is the New Black actress may have worn all black Christian Siriano, but she made sure to her beauty look was "fierce" -- "I've never had ice blue hair!" -- for her first-ever Met Gala appearance.
"It sounds so frivolous, but I've wanted to come to this event for my entire life. It's something I dreamed about, and I'm here," Cox told ET.
Harry Styles' Look Is a Sign of the Times3:00 PM:
Compared to the other outfits we've seen so far, the singer's look was much more subtle: He wore a high-waisted pant, one earring and a high heel. Styles arrived to the ball fellow co-chair, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, and to the ear-splitting screams of his waiting fans.
Billy Porter Walks Like an Egyptian in the Most 'Extra' Way2:55 PM:
The King of the Met Gala has arrived! The Pose star went all out with his look from The Blonds -- head-to-toe gold, complete with gold eye makeup and a beaded headpiece -- and his entrance: He was carried in on a throne by a group of shirtless men before dismounting and literally spreading his wings, revealing golden wings that only he could pull off so perfectly.
"Camp is the art of being extra, that's what the kids are calling it today," Porter told ET. "I was always teased for being extra, and now I get to go to the Super Bowl of fashion being extra."
Here's Who Told Serena Williams to Rock Sneakers2:45 PM:
The tennis pro and Met Gala co-chair, who arrived with husband Alexis Ohanian, stepped out in a gorgeous yellow gown with autumnal accents and a pair of matching yellow Nike sneakers. Williams told ET that it was actually Anna Wintour who gave her the idea to wear kicks on the carpet. We approve.
Gaga's Fourth and Final Outfit Reveval2:40 PM:
Gaga's entire entrance took approximately 10 minutes, as she strutted up and down the Met's steps, revealing outfit after outfit. Her final number involved her stripping down to a bra and tights, pulling a wagon filled with wigs and champagne, before sprawling out on the steps in sky-high heels.
Lady Gaga Grand Entrance Includes MULTIPLE Costume Reveals2:30 PM:
Mother Monster did not disappoint. Gaga, who is one of this year's co-chairs, stepped out in a bright pink Brandon Maxwell gown with a matching bow headpiece and a blonde bob wig, perfectly encapsulating the theatrical aspect of the night's "camp" theme.
Except one gown does not camp make, at least not for Gaga. In a perfectly choreographed routine, dancers removed the pink dress to reveal a black ballgown underneath and handed her a matching umbrella. And then Maxwell himself cut that dress off to reveal another bright pink gown, which she modeled with matching sunglasses and a giant mobile phone clutch.
Anna Wintour Is the Hostess With the Mostess2:20 PM:
Vogue's editor-in-chief is first to hit the red carpet, effectively setting the tone for what's to come -- and yes, it's going to be campy. Wintour, who arrived with her betuxed daughter, Bee Shaffer, offered a mix of floral sequins and feathers, a big smile, and no sunglasses in sight.
The Carpet Is Officially Open!2:15 PM:
Fashion's biggest night out has begun. The red carpet has been rolled out and celebrities have started making their way up the famed steps outside New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year's co-chairs include Anna Wintour, Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Harry Styles and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, although that's only the tip of the iceberg of stars who will be steeping out tonight. — DM
In Bed With Miley Cyrus2:05 PM:
The Met Gala is considered the Super Bowl of fashion, so getting ready for the soirée is a full-day event. A slew of celebs have already taken to social media to give fans a sneak peek at their pre-Met Gala glam sessions. Miley Cyrus teased her look via Instagram Stories, saying, "Your girls 4th Met Ball is coming up and Hennnnnnnnnny she gonnnn slayyy. She is coming."
Meanwhile, Pose star and Best Dressed List alumn, Billy Porter, showed off his bedazzled eye makeup while drinking a glass of wine. "Rosé bitches!!!" he exclaimed. "Who's ready for tonight's Met Gala?" — DM
What Is "Camp: Notes on Fashion"?2:00 PM:
This year's Met Ball theme is based on the newest Costume Institute exhibition, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," which itself is based on Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on Camp."
Camp aesthetic embraces elements of irony and extravagance while combining high art and pop culture. "The essence of camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration," Sontag writes. "The hallmark of camp is the spirit of extravagance. Camp is a woman walking around in a dress made of 3 million feathers."
Speaking with Vogue over the weekend, curator Andrew Bolton explained why "camp" is the perfect theme for this year's gala. "When you look in history, there are moments when camp is really the defining aesthetic of its time: the '60s, the '80s, now," he said. "I think it's very much connected to politics. Camp has always been a political aesthetic, and you can't take the politics out of the aesthetic, particularly with camp." — DM
