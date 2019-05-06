Way to light up the red carpet!

Zendaya arrived at the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala wearing a glowing gown that Cinderella herself would envy.

The stunning Tommy Hilfiger dress shimmered in shades of silver and light blue, appearing to light up around the 22-year-old singer and actress.

She styled her hair up just like the Disney princess and clutched an adorable purse shaped like the pumpkin coach from the popular fairy tale.

Of course, the fairy-tale appearance wouldn’t be complete without a fairy godmother, and, sure enough, she had a dashing one by her side in the form of her stylist, Law Roach.

The two were a hit as they posed for photos with props like fairy dust and wands.



Things got even more dreamy when she appeared to purposely lose a slipper before entering the venue!

ia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Zendaya lost her slipper on purpose pic.twitter.com/izcfMz3t9A — celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 7, 2019



