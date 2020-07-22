M.Gemi Sale: Take 30% Off Everything, Including Sale Items

Celebrate summer with a huge sale on shoes! For one week only, take 30% off everything at M.Gemi, including sale items.

The Italian brand is known for their high-quality shoes for the modern woman and man -- every pair of M.Gemi shoes is handmade by Italian families who have been honing their craft for generations. Ballet flats, moccasins, mules, boots, heels, sandals and sneakers are just a few of the luxurious offerings you'll find.

Here's how the current M.Gemi deal works: Use promo code SUMMER30 at checkout, now through July 29. Shipping and returns are free; items will be refunded in the form of an M.Gemi eGift Card.

Shop now to save big on your new favorite pair of shoes.

The Alessa is the perfect sandal to slide into all summer long.

Lace up a pair of The Cura sandals for a slightly edgy look.

Not too many pairs of The Motore boot are left -- grab them now so you'll have them for your fall wardrobe.

A little leopard print on The Zola 70MM goes a long way.

Brighten up with The Sacca Donna, a sleek moccasin that comes in three pretty colors and three prints.

The sleek Paola sneakers will add a touch of retro to any outfit.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Designer Shoes for Summer

Nike Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Select Shoes, Clothing and Accessories

The Best Celebrity Shoe Collaborations