Michael B. Jordan Looks Beyond Ripped in First Look at 'Creed II'

Adonis Creed is back and he's looking ripped!

Michael B. Jordan shared the first look at the upcoming boxing drama, Creed II, on Instagram on Tuesday. In the newly released poster, the 31-year-old stud can be seen shirtless and with his striped boxing shorts and gloves.

"Pride. Legacy. Family. It’s all in the DNA. #creed2 I’m also dropping the trailer tomorrow! 🥊🥊," the actor wrote alongside the one-sheet, adding that the official trailer for the Creed sequel will drop on Wednesday. Sylvester Stallone, who reprises his iconic role of Rocky Balboa, also shared the same poster, writing, "KNOCKOUT!"

Creed II, directed by Steven Caple Jr., comes three years after the Ryan Coogler-directed film hit theaters and sees Adonis' life become a balancing act. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. As he faces an opponent with ties to his family's past, Rocky is there by his side through it all. Together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what's worth fighting for and discover that nothing's more important than family.

Creed II arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.

