Michel Buble is sticking to what he loves!

On Friday, England’s Daily Mail published an interview with the singer which indicated that Buble’s next album, Love, would be his last, following a difficult time as he and his wife, Luisana, dealt with their 5-year-old son Noah’s battle with cancer.

“I don't have the stomach for it anymore. The celebrity narcissism,” he had reportedly told Daily Mail Weekend magazine. “This is my last interview. I'm retiring. I've made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

After the story was published, the singer’s rep told ET that Buble has no plans to retire. He confirmed his plans to continue making music during an interview with SiriusXM’s Fantasy Sports Radio channel on Monday.

"Well, it's true. It's all true," Buble joked to hosts Mike Dempsey and Bob Harris when asked about the report, before setting the record straight.

“Just consider the source," he continued. "I’m not going anywhere.”

Noah was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, but battled the illness and earlier this year, a rep for Buble said the youngster was “doing very well.”

However, the star has admitted that the ordeal did make him reconsider his career ambitions.

“I truly thought I’d never come back to music,” he told the Herald Sun in July. “Family is what matters. The health of my children is number one. The relationship with my family, my wife, my faith -- all of it is easily number one."

Who knew that Legendary Singer/Entertainer @michaelbuble LOVED #FantasyFootball ... I mean LOVES IT!



Check him out talking with Mike Dempsey (@md_1010xl) & Bob Harris (@footballdiehard) about his Addition to the Game! pic.twitter.com/KigsUy7o3u — Fantasy Sports Radio (@SiriusXMFantasy) October 16, 2018

Buble returned to music last November and Love is set to be released on Nov. 16.

See more on Buble below.



RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Michael Buble's Definitely Not Retiring After Son's Battle With Cancer, Rep Says

NEWS: Michael Buble Says He and Wife Luisana Were ‘Struggling to Survive’ During Son’s Cancer Diagnosis

NEWS: Michael Buble Says He 'Fell in Love' With Wife Again After Son Noah Started Recovering From Cancer

Related Gallery