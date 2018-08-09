Michael Douglas may be a household name but his second eldest son, Dylan Douglas, has his sights on another, arguably far loftier goal – joining the royal family!

The 18-year-old son of Douglas and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram on Tuesday to showcase a new photo that seems to be inspired by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the like.

In the photo, Dylan wears a military uniform while holding a ceremonial saber as he stands behind his 15-year-old sister, Carys Zeta Douglas, who is striking an equally regal pose as she sits in a black dress and wrapped in what appears to be a fur shawl. The pair stand before a wood-paneled wall and double doors and are lit from the side, all common tenants of royal photos.

“Just a young guy looking for princesses @theroyalfamily hook me up!” he captioned the fun image. “Or take my sister, at least I would get to go to a royal wedding.”

Although he aspires to royalty, based on recent photos, it looks as though Dylan is already part of an amazing family.

Back in May, his famous mother shared a candid pic of her all-grown-up son as he headed to the prom.

“Prom Proud! Graduation around the corner!” she captioned a photo of her son sporting a black suit, complete with bow tie and boutonniere. “So proud of you Dylan, college bound! Love you so.”

