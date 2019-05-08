The apple really doesn't fall far from the tree!

James Gandolfini's son Michael looked just like his late father while on set of the Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, on Monday. It was announced in January that Michael had earned the part of a young Tony Soprano in the movie, which is set during the Newark riots of 1967.

Michael was certainly dressed like it was the late '60s. A striped shirt, flared jeans and long hair completed the 19-year-old actor's look; the bluetooth headphones he sported in between scenes stood out amid the '60s-esque props on the New York City set.

Gandolfini, who originated the iconic role of Tony Soprano on the HBO series, died of a heart attack in 2013. He was 51.

"It’s a profound honor to continue my dad’s legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano," Michael said in a statement obtained by ET in January. "I'm thrilled that I am going to have the opportunity to work with [Sopranos creator] David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for The Many Saints of Newark."

Vera Farmiga, Ray Liotta, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen and John Magaro will also star in the film, which is directed by Alan Taylor. The Many Saints of Newark is set to hit theaters on Sept. 25, 2020.

See more in the video below.

