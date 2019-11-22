Michael Jackson Biopic in the Works From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Team

Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King is looking to bring another music icon's life to the big screen.

After the success of his 2018 film about Freddie Mercury of Queen, ET has learned that Michael Jackson's estate is allowing King's GK films the rights to his music for the making of a biopic about the King of Pop's complicated life in the spotlight.

Deadline was the first to report the news, and notes that three-time Oscar nominee John Logan has been asked to write the script. He and King worked on the 2004 movie The Aviator, a biopic about the life of Howard Hughes, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

As of now, Deadline reports that no studio is attached to the project.

Jackson died on June 25, 2009 at the age of 50 due to a combination of drugs in his body, including the anesthetic propofol and the anxiolytic lorazepam. While the biopic will surely follow his journey from child star to music phenomenon, it's not yet known how or if the film will address the allegations of child sexual abuse against Jackson, which his estate has unequivocally denied.

News of a movie about Jackson's life comes a day after it was confirmed that Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes will portray the late singer in an upcoming Broadway production, producers Lia Vollack and the Michael Jackson Estate announced. The show is set for an August 2020 opening.

Here's more on Jackson's controversial legacy:

