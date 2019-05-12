Michael Jackson's Son Prince Graduates from College -- Pic!

Prince Jackson is all grown up!

The eldest child of Michael Jackson is a college graduate. Prince, whose legal name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., was all smiles at his commencement ceremony at Loyal Marymount University in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Prince's cousin, TJ Jackson, was the first to post a photo of himself posing proudly alongside the 22-year-old in his cap and gown on the momentous occasion.

"Prince, it's been a long road but you did it," TJ captioned the photo. "Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back! I'm so so proud of you. I love you. 📚 🎉 🍾 #graduation #congrats#proudcousin."

Following Prince's famous father's death in 2009, TJ has served as his legal guardian.

This important moment follows another big achievement in the Jackson family. On March 30, Prince's younger sister, Paris Jackson, performed for the first time with her new group the Soundflowers, which features herself and her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

The duo took the stage at The Mint, a beloved venue in West LA, where they played a few originals using only their voices and an acoustic guitar. They also played a few covers, including Bob Marley's classic track "Redemption Song."

The special performance was attended a number of close friends and family of Paris' including her mother Debbie Rowe, godfather Macauley Culkin and his girlfriend Brenda Song. Fellow celebs like Gregg Sulkin and Chris Brown were also in attendance. And, of course, her brother Prince was also captured cheering in the crowd.

GET LOADS MORE MUSIC NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Paris Jackson Gets Support From Mom Debbie Rowe, Brother Prince and Macaulay Culkin at Intimate Performance

Janet Jackson Thanks Her 'Incredibly Strong Family' as She Is Inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Diana Ross Shows Support for Michael Jackson Following 'Leaving Neverland' Documentary

Related Gallery