Much like this heatwave, the summer sales keep coming in hot. To make shopping for wardrobe essentials a much-needed breeze, the Michael Kors End of Season Sale is overflowing with serious deals on gorgeous purses, shoes, sunglasses and dresses. For a limited time, you can add a little more designer into your life with prices starting at just $89.

Shop the Michael Kors Sale

Now through Tuesday, August 15, Michael Kors is offering up to 70% off sale styles for double the discounts on handbags, sandals, and sneakers to enjoy the rest of the warmer days. No discount code is needed to take advantage of these impressive deals. So go ahead and shop our top picks below before the best styles sell out!

The second half of summer is in the bag and Michael Kors has massive markdowns on totes, crossbodies, and backpacks. Grab a new purse for a fraction of the cost during the Michael Kors End of Season Sale before it's too late.

Bedford Medium Logo Tote Bag Michael Kors Bedford Medium Logo Tote Bag The Bedford tote bag is a must-have for daily commutes or long-haul flights. Crafted from Signature-print canvas with minimal hardware, this classic carryall features four exterior pockets to keep smaller items at arm’s reach and a spacious interior for your laptop or umbrella. $198 $149 Shop Now

