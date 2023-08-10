Michael Kors End of Season Sale: Save Up to 70% On Handbags, Backpacks, Crossbodies and More
Much like this heatwave, the summer sales keep coming in hot. To make shopping for wardrobe essentials a much-needed breeze, the Michael Kors End of Season Sale is overflowing with serious deals on gorgeous purses, shoes, sunglasses and dresses. For a limited time, you can add a little more designer into your life with prices starting at just $89.
Now through Tuesday, August 15, Michael Kors is offering up to 70% off sale styles for double the discounts on handbags, sandals, and sneakers to enjoy the rest of the warmer days. No discount code is needed to take advantage of these impressive deals. So go ahead and shop our top picks below before the best styles sell out!
The second half of summer is in the bag and Michael Kors has massive markdowns on totes, crossbodies, and backpacks. Grab a new purse for a fraction of the cost during the Michael Kors End of Season Sale before it's too late.
A timeless color and quilted pattern, and pockets for your phone, keys and more. You are going to love that this bag is pretty and practical.
This tote is a timeless style for every season. Crafted from Signature-print canvas with leather trim, it opens to a spacious interior with plenty of room to store all your essentials—be it for a day or for an entire weekend.
The Sally Medium Saffiano Leather 2-In-1 Backpack features a back tech compartment and front zip pocket for all of your essentials.
Travel light and while staying stylish. Made from pebbled leather with smooth accents, this handbag features structured top handles and an adjustable shoulder strap for added versatility.
The Bedford tote bag is a must-have for daily commutes or long-haul flights. Crafted from Signature-print canvas with minimal hardware, this classic carryall features four exterior pockets to keep smaller items at arm’s reach and a spacious interior for your laptop or umbrella.
With top handles and a removable cross-body strap, the Valerie is an ideal size for women on the go.
Designed to slot into busy schedules, this extra-small version of the Veronica is made from Saffiano leather with just enough space inside for your wallet, phone and sunglasses.
Keep your hands free while traveling or commuting with this spacious backpack.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save 30% On Madewell's Best Styles for Summer
The Best Stadium-Approved Clear Bags for Festivals, Football and More
15 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop for Every Budget
These Incredibly Stylish Coach Bags Are Made From Scraps
Put Your Best Face Forward With These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends
The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Backpacks for Back-to-School Season
Kirsten Dunst and Coach Launched a Playful New Collection for Summer
The 27 Best Summer Fashion Finds at Amazon
Save Up to 50% on Camila Mendes and Jennifer Lopez's Go-To Handbags
19 Handbags for Summer 2023 That Are Both Stylish and Practical