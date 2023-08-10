Sales & Deals

Michael Kors End of Season Sale: Save Up to 70% On Handbags, Backpacks, Crossbodies and More

By ETonline Staff
Michael Kors Sale
Michael Kors

Much like this heatwave, the summer sales keep coming in hot. To make shopping for wardrobe essentials a much-needed breeze, the Michael Kors End of Season Sale is overflowing with serious deals on gorgeous purses, shoes, sunglasses and dresses. For a limited time, you can add a little more designer into your life with prices starting at just $89.

Shop the Michael Kors Sale

Now through Tuesday, August 15, Michael Kors is offering up to 70% off sale styles for double the discounts on handbags, sandals, and sneakers to enjoy the rest of the warmer days. No discount code is needed to take advantage of these impressive deals. So go ahead and shop our top picks below before the best styles sell out!

The second half of summer is in the bag and Michael Kors has massive markdowns on totes, crossbodies, and backpacks. Grab a new purse for a fraction of the cost during the Michael Kors End of Season Sale before it's too late.

Susan Medium Quilted Leather Satchel
Michael Kors
Susan Medium Quilted Leather Satchel

A timeless color and quilted pattern, and pockets for your phone, keys and more. You are going to love that this bag is pretty and practical.

$458$319
Jet Set Travel Large Logo Tote Bag
Michael Kors
Jet Set Travel Large Logo Tote Bag

This tote is a timeless style for every season. Crafted from Signature-print canvas with leather trim, it opens to a spacious interior with plenty of room to store all your essentials—be it for a day or for an entire weekend. 

$498$119
Sally Medium Saffiano Leather 2-In-1 Backpack
Michael Kors
Sally Medium Saffiano Leather 2-In-1 Backpack

The Sally Medium Saffiano Leather 2-In-1 Backpack features a back tech compartment and front zip pocket for all of your essentials.

$498$179
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

Travel light and while staying stylish. Made from pebbled leather with smooth accents, this handbag features structured top handles and an adjustable shoulder strap for added versatility.

$348$89
Bedford Medium Logo Tote Bag
Michael Kors
Bedford Medium Logo Tote Bag

The Bedford tote bag is a must-have for daily commutes or long-haul flights. Crafted from Signature-print canvas with minimal hardware, this classic carryall features four exterior pockets to keep smaller items at arm’s reach and a spacious interior for your laptop or umbrella. 

$198$149
Valerie Small Pebbled Leather Satchel
Michael Kors
Valerie Small Pebbled Leather Satchel

With top handles and a removable cross-body strap, the Valerie is an ideal size for women on the go.

$328$149
Veronica Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Veronica Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag

Designed to slot into busy schedules, this extra-small version of the Veronica is made from Saffiano leather with just enough space inside for your wallet, phone and sunglasses. 

$258$89
Harrison Medium Saffiano Leather Backpack
Michael Kors
Harrison Medium Saffiano Leather Backpack

Keep your hands free while traveling or commuting with this spacious backpack.

$358$169

