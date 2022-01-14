Michael Kors' Winter Wonders Event is here and this is one sale you simply can't this weekend. Now through Monday, January 17, save up to 70% on Michael Kors' classic handbags, wallets, shoes, watches, and coats and then take an additional 15% off sale styles for some seriously deep discounts.

It's the coldest time of the year, also known as puffer season. If you're looking for new pieces to add to your winter wardrobe, the puffer jacket is one of the most crucial items of clothing right now. Michael Kors' Sale has a handful of items that'll go seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe. Whether you want a new purse or tote bag to carry everywhere you go or maybe you want some undeniably stylish winter boots to wear as we start layering to go outside more, the Michael Kors sale is full of options to choose from.

KORSVIP members can enjoy free shipping and returns, a birthday reward, and early access to special sale events. If you’re not a KORSVIP member yet, it’s easy to sign up and totally free to join.

Scroll down to shop ET's top picks from the Michael Kors Winter Wonders sale.

