Michael Kors Handbags, Coats, and Boots are Up to 70% Off Right Now -- Plus Take an Extra 15% Off This Weekend

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Michael Kors' Winter Wonders Event is here and this is one sale you simply can't this weekend. Now through Monday, January 17, save up to 70% on Michael Kors' classic handbags, wallets, shoes, watches, and coats and then take an additional 15% off sale styles for some seriously deep discounts. 

It's the coldest time of the year, also known as puffer season. If you're looking for new pieces to add to your winter wardrobe, the puffer jacket is one of the most crucial items of clothing right now. Michael Kors' Sale has a handful of items that'll go seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe. Whether you want a new purse or tote bag to carry everywhere you go or maybe you want some undeniably stylish winter boots to wear as we start layering to go outside more, the Michael Kors sale is full of options to choose from. 

KORSVIP members can enjoy free shipping and returns, a birthday reward, and early access to special sale events. If you’re not a KORSVIP member yet, it’s easy to sign up and totally free to join. 

Scroll down to shop ET's top picks from the Michael Kors Winter Wonders sale. 

Bryce Leather Platform Combat Boot
$225$134
Mens Quilted Puffer Jacket
$398$127
Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
$225$109
Ava Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody
$198$84
Layton Studded Leather Boot
$250$127
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
$298$99
Packable Quilted Puffer Jacket
$268$79
Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Coat
$275$110
Mini Portia Pavé Gold-Tone Watch
$325$199
Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
$348$104
Elsa Leopard Print Calf Hair Ankle Boot
$285$145
Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag
$298$109
Elsa Leather Ankle Boot
$275$140
Chaplin Jewel Embellished Mesh and Leather Trainer
$199$110

