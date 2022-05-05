Mom always brings out the best in us, so we love treating her to an extra special present on Mother's Day (which — heads up — is this weekend!). Just in time for Mom's holiday weekend, Michael Kors is offering the best motivation for gifting. This weekend, the luxury designer is taking an extra 25% off new arrivals, including Michael Kors' handbags, wallets, sunglasses, shoes, jewelry and dresses with the Michael Kors Mother's Day Event.

Shop Michael Kors

Make this weekend all about Mom with any of the sophisticated handbags or chic accessories available. The Michael Kors Mother's Day sale wants you to celebrate your mom in style, so everything from new arrivals to already on-sale items' prices are being slashed. After all, Mom deserves a high-end treat for doing all that she does, and with sales this good, you won't need to worry too much about your wallet.

Browse the incredible markdowns on brand new styles for summer. The sale is chock full of trendy totes and crossbody bags, as well as comfortable slides and glittering jewelry. Whether Mom's retuning to an office soon or heading for a weekend trip to the beach , there are discounted, timeless items for every Mom. This weekend, you can score hundreds of new purses, shoes, accessories and much much more at the Michael Kors Mother's Day Event. With sales this good, we don't blame you for getting a little something for yourself, too.

Ahead, shop our favorite items from the Michael Kors Mother's Day Event, and show Mom you really care.

Logo Swimsuit Michael Kors Logo Swimsuit We're obsessed with this iconic swimsuit with low scoop back, perfect for long summer days in the pool. $102 $76 Buy Now

Corfu Sunglasses Michael Kors Corfu Sunglasses Protect Mom's face from the bright summer sun with these torte sunnies. $149 $112 Buy Now

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

