Michael Kors Mother's Day Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off New Bags, Sandals and Sunglasses
Mom always brings out the best in us, so we love treating her to an extra special present on Mother's Day (which — heads up — is this weekend!). Just in time for Mom's holiday weekend, Michael Kors is offering the best motivation for gifting. This weekend, the luxury designer is taking an extra 25% off new arrivals, including Michael Kors' handbags, wallets, sunglasses, shoes, jewelry and dresses with the Michael Kors Mother's Day Event.
Make this weekend all about Mom with any of the sophisticated handbags or chic accessories available. The Michael Kors Mother's Day sale wants you to celebrate your mom in style, so everything from new arrivals to already on-sale items' prices are being slashed. After all, Mom deserves a high-end treat for doing all that she does, and with sales this good, you won't need to worry too much about your wallet.
Browse the incredible markdowns on brand new styles for summer. The sale is chock full of trendy totes and crossbody bags, as well as comfortable slides and glittering jewelry. Whether Mom's retuning to an office soon or heading for a weekend trip to the beach , there are discounted, timeless items for every Mom. This weekend, you can score hundreds of new purses, shoes, accessories and much much more at the Michael Kors Mother's Day Event. With sales this good, we don't blame you for getting a little something for yourself, too.
Ahead, shop our favorite items from the Michael Kors Mother's Day Event, and show Mom you really care.
Take Mom's accessory game up a notch with this roomy logo-embossed structured satchel.
If your mom loves a little color, she'll be obsessed with this crossbody staple from Michael Kors, now available in deep dahlia.
Half gladiator, half fisherman — we are wholly obsessed with these perfect summer sandals.
Set Mom's wrist aglow with this glimmering band of gold and pavé for an unforgettable Mother's Day gift.
This chic poncho will help Mom stay effortlessly warm during the cooler summer nights ahead.
Mom will blush at how beautiful this leather tote is.
If your mom is always losing her phone and wallet, this adorable case that attaches right to her wrist is a must-have.
Step into summer in these ultra-trendy logo slides.
If Mom's been searching for a new work bag, look no further than this olive-hued leather tote.
With a structured top and adjustable strap options, Mom can wear this purse however she wants.
Add a pop of pink to Mom's wardrobe this summer with this comfy crossbody bag.
Grab Mom the trendiest shoe of the summer in any of the mules' four fun colors.
Gift Mom what she really wants this weekend — a brand new logo-embossed bucket bag.
We're obsessed with this iconic swimsuit with low scoop back, perfect for long summer days in the pool.
Make weekend trips this summer a breeze with this perfectly roomy duffel bag with easy to carry straps.
Add an element of texture to Mom's spring and summer wardrobe with this quilted bag.
Protect Mom's face from the bright summer sun with these torte sunnies.
Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings And Rings
12 Gifts on Sale That Will Arrive by Mother's Day
Get 15% Off Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts from Milk Bar
Gift These Kyle Richards' 24K Gold Eye Patches for Mother's Day 2022
The Best Wine Club Subscriptions to Gift This Mother's Day 2022
Emma Chamberlain's Skincare Wand Is 25% Off
Best Watches on Amazon to Gift This Mother's Day 2022