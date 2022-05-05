Shopping

Michael Kors Mother's Day Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off New Bags, Sandals and Sunglasses

By ETonline Staff
michael kors bella hadid
Michael Kors

Mom always brings out the best in us, so we love treating her to an extra special present on Mother's Day (which — heads up — is this weekend!). Just in time for Mom's holiday weekend, Michael Kors is offering the best motivation for gifting. This weekend, the luxury designer is taking an extra 25% off new arrivals, including Michael Kors' handbags, wallets, sunglasses, shoes, jewelry and dresses with the Michael Kors Mother's Day Event.

Make this weekend all about Mom with any of the sophisticated handbags or chic accessories available. The Michael Kors Mother's Day sale wants you to celebrate your mom in style, so everything from new arrivals to already on-sale items' prices are being slashed. After all, Mom deserves a high-end treat for doing all that she does, and with sales this good, you won't need to worry too much about your wallet.

Browse the incredible markdowns on brand new styles for summer. The sale is chock full of trendy totes and crossbody bags, as well as comfortable slides and glittering jewelry. Whether Mom's retuning to an office soon or heading for a weekend trip to the beach , there are discounted, timeless items for every Mom. This weekend, you can score hundreds of new purses, shoes, accessories and much much more at the Michael Kors Mother's Day Event. With sales this good, we don't blame you for getting a little something for yourself, too.

Ahead, shop our favorite items from the Michael Kors Mother's Day Event, and show Mom you really care.

Marilyn Medium Logo Satchel
Marilyn Medium Logo Satchel
Michael Kors
Marilyn Medium Logo Satchel

Take Mom's accessory game up a notch with this roomy logo-embossed structured satchel. 

$298$223
Ginny Medium Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Ginny Medium Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Ginny Medium Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

If your mom loves a little color, she'll be obsessed with this crossbody staple from Michael Kors, now available in deep dahlia.

$198$148
Wren Studded Metallic Snake Embossed Leather Sandal
Wren Studded Metallic Snake Embossed Leather Sandal
Michael Kors
Wren Studded Metallic Snake Embossed Leather Sandal

Half gladiator, half fisherman — we are wholly obsessed with these perfect summer sandals.

$165$123
Precious Metal-Plated Sterling Silver Pavé Logo Bangle
Precious Metal-Plated Sterling Silver Pavé Logo Bangle
Michael Kors
Precious Metal-Plated Sterling Silver Pavé Logo Bangle

Set Mom's wrist aglow with this glimmering band of gold and pavé for an unforgettable Mother's Day gift.

$250$187
Wool Blend Logo Poncho
Wool Blend Logo Poncho
Michael Kors
Wool Blend Logo Poncho

This chic poncho will help Mom stay effortlessly warm during the cooler summer nights ahead.

$295$149
Voyager Medium Color-Block Logo Tote Bag
Voyager Medium Color-Block Logo Tote Bag
Michael Kors
Voyager Medium Color-Block Logo Tote Bag

Mom will blush at how beautiful this leather tote is.

$298$223
Adele Logo Smartphone Wallet
Adele Logo Smartphone Wallet
Michael Kors
Adele Logo Smartphone Wallet

If your mom is always losing her phone and wallet, this adorable case that attaches right to her wrist is a must-have.

$158$118
Sadler Logo Jacquard Wedge Sandal
Sadler Logo Jacquard Wedge Sandal
Michael Kors
Sadler Logo Jacquard Wedge Sandal

Step into summer in these ultra-trendy logo slides.

$125$93
Heidi Large Stripe Canvas Tote Bag
Heidi Large Stripe Canvas Tote Bag
Michael Kors
Heidi Large Stripe Canvas Tote Bag

If Mom's been searching for a new work bag, look no further than this olive-hued leather tote.

$298$223
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

With a structured top and adjustable strap options, Mom can wear this purse however she wants.

$348$99
Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Lita Small Leather Crossbody Bag

Add a pop of pink to Mom's wardrobe this summer with this comfy crossbody bag.

$298$119
Amelia Braided Mule
Amelia Braided Mule
Michael Kors
Amelia Braided Mule

Grab Mom the trendiest shoe of the summer in any of the mules' four fun colors.

$148$109
Devon Small Two-Tone Logo Bucket Bag
Devon Small Two-Tone Logo Bucket Bag
Michael Kors
Devon Small Two-Tone Logo Bucket Bag

Gift Mom what she really wants this weekend — a brand new logo-embossed bucket bag.

$398$298
Logo Swimsuit
Logo Swimsuit
Michael Kors
Logo Swimsuit

We're obsessed with this iconic swimsuit with low scoop back, perfect for long summer days in the pool.

$102$76
Bedford Travel Extra-Large Logo Stripe Weekender Bag
Bedford Travel Extra-Large Logo Stripe Weekender Bag
Michael Kors
Bedford Travel Extra-Large Logo Stripe Weekender Bag

Make weekend trips this summer a breeze with this perfectly roomy duffel bag with easy to carry straps.

$398$298
Large Quilted Leather Dome Crossbody Bag
Large Quilted Leather Dome Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors
Large Quilted Leather Dome Crossbody Bag

Add an element of texture to Mom's spring and summer wardrobe with this quilted bag.

$258$193
Corfu Sunglasses
Corfu Sunglasses
Michael Kors
Corfu Sunglasses

Protect Mom's face from the bright summer sun with these torte sunnies.

$149$112

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

