Michael Stars: Save 20% Off Sitewide -- Shop Tees, Loungewear and More

In the middle of fall shopping? Save big as you grab new pieces on the Michael Stars website with ET Style's exclusive code. Get 20% off sitewide, including new arrivals, sale items and face masks, by applying ET20 at checkout until Oct. 6.

Michael Stars is known for its super soft tees that come in a range of styles. The L.A.-based fashion brand also offers stylish options and wardrobe staples such as comfy-chic loungewear, sweaters, jackets and casual dresses. Our current favorites include an on-trend tie-dye hoodie, turtleneck tank perfect for layering and a cozy shawl cardigan.

Shop Michael Stars with the discount and check out our top picks ahead.

Lightweight Shaped Mask 3-Pack Michael Stars Michael Stars Lightweight Shaped Mask 3-Pack Michael Stars A lightweight 100% cotton face mask with double layers and molded fit. REGULARLY $42 $33.60 at Michael Stars

Mady Supima Crew Neck Tee Michael Stars Michael Stars Mady Supima Crew Neck Tee Michael Stars Collect multiple colors of this classic crewneck T-shirt made with soft Supima cotton. REGULARLY $58 $46.40 at Michael Stars

Hillary Ribbed Turtleneck Tank Michael Stars Michael Stars Hillary Ribbed Turtleneck Tank Michael Stars Style this sleek turtleneck tank with jeans and boots. REGULARLY $68 $54.40 at Michael Stars

Honey Printed Sweater Michael Stars Michael Stars Honey Printed Sweater Michael Stars We love this chic tiger print faux fur sweater. REGULARLY $178 $142.40 at Michael Stars

Michael Stars Lizzy Midi Dress Michael Stars Michael Stars Lizzy Midi Dress Wear this casual midi dress for any season. REGULARLY $98 $78.40 at Michael Stars

Jax Tie Dye Hoodie Michael Stars Michael Stars Jax Tie Dye Hoodie Michael Stars An on-trend tie-dye hoodie to rock while lounging at home. REGULARLY $178 $142.40 at Michael Stars

Sweatpant Jogger Michael Stars Michael Stars Sweatpant Jogger Michael Stars Jogger sweatpants for days when you want to dress down. REGULARLY $138 $110.40 at Michael Stars

Ana Thermal Cardigan Michael Stars Michael Stars Ana Thermal Cardigan Michael Stars This thermal shawl cardigan will keep you warm. REGULARLY $138 $110.40 at Michael Stars

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants & More

Amazon Fall Sale: Best Loungewear Deals

See All of Jennifer Aniston's Emmy Outfits - Shop Her Look

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Women's Designer Clothes and More

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% on Tory Burch, Ugg, TOMS and More

The Best Sweatsuit to Keep You Chic and Cozy

Spanx Launches New Collection of Faux Leather Leggings

The Best Leggings for Working Out, Yoga and Lounging