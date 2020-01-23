Michelle Carter, the 23-year-old convicted of manslaughter for encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide, was released from jail in Massachusetts on Thursday. She served a 15-month sentence, but was released more than three months early.

In the days before Carter's boyfriend Conrad Roy III took his life, she sent numerous texts to Roy urging him to go through with his plan. While the content of her phone calls is not known, texts Carter sent such as "Just do it, babe," and one in which she told Roy to get back inside a car rigged to fill with monoxide gas, were key to her conviction.

"After she convinced him to get back into the carbon monoxide-filled truck, she did absolutely nothing to help him: she did not call for help or tell him to get out of the truck as she listened to him choke and die," Justice Scott Kafker wrote in the state Supreme Judicial Court's decision, the Associated Press reports.

Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in June 2017.

This story was originally published by CBS News on Jan. 23, 2020, at 10:34 a.m. ET.

