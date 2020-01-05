Michelle Williams is simply glowing as she makes her red carpet debut with her new fiance!

The pregnant Fosse/Verdon star stepped out to the 2020 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, debuting her adorable baby bump in a custom orange Louis Vuitton gown, alongside her beau, Thomas Kail. The couple are expecting their first child together.

Williams wowed in the bright dress that featured an asymmetric neckline with bow accents and a blue brooch. Her platinum blonde bob was slightly waved.

She was also joined by her bestie and actress Busy Philipps, who rocked a sparkly burgundy sequined dress.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This will be the second child for Williams, and her first with her new fiance, Hamilton director Thomas Kail. Williams is also mom to 14-year-old daughter Matilda with the late Heath Ledger.

Williams is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television, for her portrayal of legendary Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon in FX's Fosse/Verdon series, which Kail created/directed.

"It's a lot," Williams said of the transformation, while speaking to ET in April. "I mean, you start researching as soon as you get the part. There's like one good moment when you get the job and then the panic sets in and you go to work."

"It was pretty much, like, the longest job of my life," she added. "We just wrapped [filming] a couple of weeks ago, and we started in August. It was physical in not just the dancing, but in aging and figuring out how to physically change somebody from 29 up to 64 -- figuring out how that would affect their body."

Hear more in the video below.

