Mick Jagger is back on his feet -- and then some!

The lead singer of the Rolling Stones posted a new clip on social media on Wednesday showcasing his dancing skills a little over a month after undergoing heart valve surgery.

In the clip, the 75-year-old rock 'n' roll legend effortlessly makes his way around a practice space in a white T-shirt and sweatpants, offering a taste of his signature moves, which inspired Maroon 5's hit single "Moves Like Jagger."

The clip garnered a few stunned responses from friends and family, including his son, Lucas, who wrote, "Oh woah ❤️." Fellow bandmate Keith Richards' daughter, Theodora Richards, also chimed in, writing, "Fancy feet!!! Incredible 💕❤️ 💕."

In response, fellow frontman Jon Bon Jovi, shared a tweet featuring a photo of Jagger on stage, along with the caption, "ALL HAIL THE KING!!! Welcome back Mick. You are the greatest."

ALL HAIL THE KING!!!



Welcome back Mick. You are the greatest. pic.twitter.com/P5dwEO1t6Z — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) May 15, 2019

Billboard was first to report that the iconic front man needed surgery. On April 5, Jagger's rep told ET that the singer "has successfully undergone treatment," and is "doing very well." The rep added that Jagger "is expected to make a full recovery."

News of Jagger's surgery followed quickly on the heels of the Rolling Stones postponing a leg of their No Filter tour due to Jagger's health concerns. It would have kicked off on April 20 in Miami, Florida.

"Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment," the statement regarding the postponement read, omitting information about the heart surgery at the time. "The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

Jagger himself also posted a message to fans apologizing for the cancellation and, after the surgery, shared another to assure fans that he's in recovery.

"Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I'm feeling much better now and on the mend," he wrote on April 5. "And also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job."

On Thursday, May 16, the group announced that they intend to go back on the road starting with two shows in Chicago on June 21 and 25. The band will then head to Burl’s Creek, Ontario, on June 29. Afterward, their stops will include Washington, D.C., Foxboro, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Houston, Jacksonville, a new show in New Orleans, Denver, Seattle, Santa Clara, Pasadena, and Glendale. The tour will end in Miami on Aug. 31.

