Shaun Weiss, best known for playing the lovable goalie Goldberg in the Mighty Ducks films, was arrested on Sunday morning, ET has learned.

The 39-year-old actor was detained at 1 a.m. in the small town of Oroville, California, which is roughly an hour outside of Sacramento. The reason for the arrest was public intoxication, according to the Oroville Police Department. Although they didn’t charge him for it, law enforcement did note that he was “under the influence of drugs” when they found him.

"He was sober for weeks [the] last time I talked to him," a source close to Weiss tells ET. "He’s been doing very well recently."

According to the source, Weiss has "been staying with his sister near Sacramento. He was eager to get back to doing comedy shows. He was motivated to make money and work."

In the subsequent mugshot that was released, Weiss appears gaunt and thin with patches of gray in his beard, a far cry from the well-known actor. This isn’t Weiss’ first legal run-in. In 2017, he was sentenced to 90 days in prison after being arrested on a methamphetamine charge in Burbank, California.

That incident followed quickly on the heels of Weiss getting released from jail after stealing $151 worth of merchandise from an electronics store in LA. He was sentenced to 150 days but was quickly released due to overcrowding.

Oroville Police Department

Goldberg changing from Vaughn to TPS gear in the final installment of Mighty Ducks really diminishes the believability of the entire trilogy. pic.twitter.com/j5Q2i2aZ2X — Goalie Gear Nerd (@GoalieGearNerd) November 19, 2017

Weiss has consistently worked ever since childhood, appearing in everything from Sabrina, the Teenage Witch to Boy Meets World to Freaks and Geeks. Only in recent years has his career slowed down.

Get more news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Anthony Bourdain Had No Signs of Drugs in System at Time of Death

Andrew Garfield Talks Drugs ‘Stigma’ After Admitting He Was High on His Birthday With Emma Stone

Michael Douglas Talks Son Cameron's 'Painful' Drug Addiction Battle

Related Gallery