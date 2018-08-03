Mila Kunis isn't a fan of working alongside her husband, Ashton Kutcher.

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of NBC's Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, the 34-year-old actress gets candid about what it's like being in the same industry as Kutcher -- and whether the two will work together again.

"Probably not going to happen," said Kunis, who starred alongside Kutcher in That '70s Show. "I can't look at him and not be like, 'What are you doing?'... No, it's weird."

"In a scene with him I was like, 'Oh, I see you acting.' Like I can catch it," she added. "And he looked at me and was like, 'What's that face you make?' And I was like, 'We can't do this. We can't be together in a scene.'"

The Spy Who Dumped Me star was also a guest on Live With Kelly and Ryan this week, where she joked that Kutcher gets under her skin daily.

"I like my husband... I love him, but I also really like him," Kunis, who shares two kids -- daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, 1 -- with Kutcher, explained. "We are newlyweds, we've only been married three years. So, I still very much like him."

"Does he get on my nerves? Every day!" she added. "One hundred percent of the time there's a version where I'm like, 'What the? What are you doing?' But I like him, so... talk to me in 10 years."

