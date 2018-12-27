The newlyweds are dancing with joy!



On Wednesday, Miley Cyrus revealed to her huge fan base that she and her longtime fiance Liam Hemsworth got hitched on Dec. 23. The initial post showed the pair embracing in front of a decorated fireplace, Hemsworth’s wedding ring on display. Several more touching images followed, including one of the couple kissing.



Now, their followers are getting a good look at the festivities that followed the nuptials, including Cyrus getting down to Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” featuring Bruno Mars. In a new video, the 26-year-old pop star playfully grooves and throws her hair around while wearing her Vivienne Westwood gown in front of a glowing Christmas tree. In the final moments of the clip, the cameraman -- Hemsworth -- joins her, making a funny face.

Soon after the stunning photos arrived, ET confirmed that the pair had gotten married, and learned some details on how this secret ceremony came together.



“Marriage has become such a topic of conversation in their relationship. Everyone is always asking them when, and now it's real, they did it! The gathering was small and intimate and rather spontaneous,” the source shared. “They did some quick pre-planning before the holiday and decided that they didn’t want a big elaborate wedding. They truly wanted to keep it a secret.”



“They just wanted the people most important in their lives present. It was so touching," they added. "They decided to do it at their home in Tennessee, as they have talked about in the past."

The source also discussed how Cyrus approached the big day following their years-long courtship, which included meeting Hemsworth on the set of The Last Song in 2010, getting engaged, breaking up in 2012, and finally getting back together in 2016.



“Miley knows she is taking an important step toward building their future and she knows Liam is the perfect match for her," says the insider. "Their special day was exactly what they wanted. Miley’s mom was tearing up as they exchanged vows.”



“They were literally smiling from ear to ear and you could truly see their love," the source continued. "Their friends are so excited for them!”



