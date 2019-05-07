Miley Cryus and Liam Hemsworth have moves!

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer and her handsome husband not only attended their first Met Gala together on Monday, they also busted their best ballroom dance skills that night. Taking a part in Vogue's video installation set up inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the newlyweds tangoed to Cher's "Believe," while Hemsworth held a rose in his mouth.

That night, Cyrus opted for a punk-rock look, dressed in a Yves Saint Laurent Anthony Vaccarello green-and-black sequin mini dress with a dramatic structure and platform black heels. Hemsworth also rocked a black YSL suit.

While the former Hannah Montana star had attended the annual fashion event, this was the first time she attended with Hemsworth. The two could not have looked more in love as they posed on the pink carpet.

Earlier this month, the actor told GQ Australia that he definitely wants kids with his lady love, joking that he hopes to have "10,15, maybe 20" little ones. But don’t expect them to expand their family anytime soon.

"One day," Hemsworth clarified. "Once we don't have so many dogs. You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we'll know when it’s right. But right now? Not for the time being."

