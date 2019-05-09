Miley Cyrus Announces New Music Is Coming May 30

Save the date, new Miley Cyrus music is on the way!

Fans have been waiting for tunes from the singer, and on Thursday Cyrus confirmed that a new song, seemingly titled "She Is Coming," will be released on May 30. Prior to sharing the date, Cyrus, 26, posted three black-and-white videos of each word on her Instagram.

Additionally, earlier in the day, Cryus, 26 uploaded two photos of herself on Twitter, expressing how excited she was about sharing the new song with radio stations.

"Just played the record for @iHeartRadio and they f**king flipped and so will you! 🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼," the "Party in the USA" songstress tweeted.

Just played the record for @iHeartRadio and they fucking flipped and so will you! 🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/OQBcsDSfqL — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 9, 2019

Cyrus' last song she released was her collaboration with Mark Ronson, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart." Prior to the feature, she released her album Younger Now in 2017, leading with her single "Malibu."

In November, a source told ET that, "Miley was so excited to share a preview of her music. Miley’s new sound is something a little more organic. She loved the pop, but she went for a more mature sound and sophistication in her new music."

"Miley has always been great at reinventing herself," the source added. "She feels at the top of her game."

This past week, Cyrus and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, were total couple goals at the 2019 Met Gala.

