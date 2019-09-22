Miley Cyrus seems to be handling her heartbreak just fine. The 26-year-old musician lit up the iHeartRadio Festival stage on Saturday night in Las Vegas with a lengthy, high-energy set.

Clad in a bondage-inspired leather look, Cyrus jammed out to several of her hits including, “Slide Away,” “Nothing Breaks Like the Heart,” “We Can’t Stop,” “Wrecking Ball,” and her new Charlie’s Angels' theme song, “Don’t Call Me Angel.” She also performed a new track, “Mother’s Daughter” from her EP She Is Coming.

In addition to her own music, Cyrus also covered Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” and Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog.”

She was supported at the event by her famous family including mom Tish, brother Trace, and sister Brandi. The festival comes just one day after the news broke that Miley and Kaitlynn Carter had split after a whirlwind romance.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"Miley and Kaitlynn are no longer together romantically. They have been there for each other through tough times recently but decided it's best to be friends," a source told ET.

The pair got together this summer following their high profile splits with Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner, respectively. They were photographed making out on a yacht in Italy amid the split news and then later were seen together several times, including at Kaitlynn’s birthday party and the MTV VMAs.

For more from Miley, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter RSplit

Why Fans Think Miley Cyrus Is Shading Liam Hemsworth in 'Don't Call Me Angel' Music Video

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Step Out in Coordinated Looks While in NYC

Related Gallery