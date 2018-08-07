Miranda Kerr enjoyed a fun girls weekend as the model and her gal pals soaked in the sun at the beach, frolicked on the grass, ate ice cream cones, had a face mask party and took cute pics along the way, of course!

The 35-year-old brunette documented her trip on Instagram and next to wishing we were invited, we couldn't stop obsessing over her gorgeous summer dresses by none other than fashion girl favorite Reformation.

The first frock was a floral print skater mini with a smocked waist, trendy square neckline and slightly puffed sleeves. The vintage-inspired silhouette is all the rage right now and the mom of two enhanced the light-hearted vibe with a straw hat. The next day she changed into another smocked design, but this time it was a white linen midi with relaxed A-line skirt and strap shoulder ties. The chic piece is the epitome of summer elegance with its timeless, flattering shape and romantic details, which she accessorized with a straw hat again, along with retro shades and embellished slides.

Copy Kerr's of-the-moment looks for the rest of the summer by shopping our selects, including her exact styles and similar budget-friendly choices.

Now, is it Friday yet?

☀️🌊🌈 A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Aug 3, 2018 at 4:39pm PDT

🌻❤️🌈 A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Aug 4, 2018 at 10:29am PDT

Reformation

Reformation Linley Dress $218

ASOS

ASOS Design Square Neck Mini Skater Dress in Ditsy Floral $45

Pixie Market

Pixie Market Floral Bustier Tie Dress $108

With Jean

With Jéan Marseille Dress $169

🍭🍦 🍬 A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Aug 6, 2018 at 11:08am PDT

🌸🌸🌸 A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Aug 6, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

Reformation

Reformation Canyon Dress $198

Lulus

Lulus Leoni White Tie-Strap Smocked Swim Cover-Up $56

Shopbop

J.O.A. Eyelet Dress $103 $73

Free People

Endless Summer Solace Midi Dress $108

