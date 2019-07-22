Miranda Lambert took some time off from the road to enjoy a little nature with her friends and husband Brendan McLoughlin.

The 35-year-old country crooner shared photos of her scenic vacation with her Instagram followers, writing: "Lake Tahoe ❤️...a great show and a few really cool days off! #lakelife #roadfamily"

Lambert's first photo is of a sunset, followed by an image of her with her gal pals. The last pic is of the "Locomotive" singer posing in a floral bikini top and Lake Tahoe hat next to her shirtless, muscular husband.

This isn't the first time Lambert has posted a pic of McLoughlin's wash board abs. In a recent interview with Billboard, she joked that she "creeps" on her husband when his shirt is off.

"I creep on him doing all kinds of things: mowing, laundry, dishes," she quipped. "So whenever the next promo comes around, I'm sure I'll have a video."

Here's more with the happy couple:

