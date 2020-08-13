Missguided Sale: 60% Off Everything and an Extra 20% Off with Code
Shop the Missguided sale for 60% off sitewide and an extra 20% off summer styles with promo code SUN20 through August 16.
The social media-beloved online retailer, best known for its fashion-forward women's clothing and accessories inspired by the latest trends, also offers an extra 15% off student discount on their stylish clothes to help you save even more money. Missguided is already an affordable women's fashion brand, so imagine how much you'll save with these Missguided deals. Missguided also has an amazing array of plus-size clothing options, so there is something for everyone's body size.
Some of the standout Missguided fashion sale items perfect for your wardrobe include a belted swimsuit, a denim mini dress and more.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite fashion products from the Missguided sale.
Shop Missguided Plus Size Sale.
This White Polka Dot Frill Wrap Dress will prove you are best dress at any outing. Save 65% off retail price, while supplies and sizes last.
This Missguided White Hoodie and Biker Shorts Coordinated Set will look awesome on you during your summer vacation.
The MIssguided White Button Down Faux Pearl Skater Shirt Dress is the perfect outfit to wear during these hot summer nights.
This Black Satin Cowl Back Maxi Dress is a show stopper.
An effortless Missguided bodysuit to slip into to pair with everything from jeans and skirts to joggers.
This MIssguided White Eyelash Lace Beach Kimono will make sure you are unmissable at the beach or pool this summer.
A scoop neck swimsuit featuring a monochrome striped belt. This is the perfect bathing suit for the plus size woman.
This Playboy x Missguided stone tie dye long sleeve hoodie dress features an oversized fit and a playboy bunny logo on the front and a kangaroo pocket.
