Missguided Sale: 60% Off Everything and an Extra 20% Off with Code

Shop the Missguided sale for 60% off sitewide and an extra 20% off summer styles with promo code SUN20 through August 16.

The social media-beloved online retailer, best known for its fashion-forward women's clothing and accessories inspired by the latest trends, also offers an extra 15% off student discount on their stylish clothes to help you save even more money. Missguided is already an affordable women's fashion brand, so imagine how much you'll save with these Missguided deals. Missguided also has an amazing array of plus-size clothing options, so there is something for everyone's body size.

Some of the standout Missguided fashion sale items perfect for your wardrobe include a belted swimsuit, a denim mini dress and more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite fashion products from the Missguided sale.

Shop Missguided Sale Event.

Shop Missguided Plus Size Sale.

White Polka Dot Frill Wrap Dress Missguided Missguided White Polka Dot Frill Wrap Dress Missguided This White Polka Dot Frill Wrap Dress will prove you are best dress at any outing. Save 65% off retail price, while supplies and sizes last. ORIGINALLY $51 $18 at Missguided

White Hoodie and Biker Shorts Coordinated Set Missguided Missguided White Hoodie and Biker Shorts Coordinated Set Missguided This Missguided White Hoodie and Biker Shorts Coordinated Set will look awesome on you during your summer vacation. ORIGINALLY $45 $18 at Missguided

White Button Down Faux Pearl Skater Shirt Dress Missguided Missguided White Button Down Faux Pearl Skater Shirt Dress Missguided The MIssguided White Button Down Faux Pearl Skater Shirt Dress is the perfect outfit to wear during these hot summer nights. ORIGINALLY $61 $24 at Missguided

Black Satin Cowl Back Maxi Dress Missguided Missguided Black Satin Cowl Back Maxi Dress Missguided This Black Satin Cowl Back Maxi Dress is a show stopper. ORIGINALLY $82 $35 at Missguided

Notch Neck Ribbed Bodysuit Missguided Missguided Notch Neck Ribbed Bodysuit Missguided An effortless Missguided bodysuit to slip into to pair with everything from jeans and skirts to joggers. REGULARLY $22 $9 at Missguided

White Eyelash Lace Beach Kimono Missguided Missguided White Eyelash Lace Beach Kimono Missguided This MIssguided White Eyelash Lace Beach Kimono will make sure you are unmissable at the beach or pool this summer. ORIGINALLY $77 $31 at Missguided

Plus Size Black Belted High Leg Scoop Swimsuit Missguided Missguided Plus Size Black Belted High Leg Scoop Swimsuit Missguided A scoop neck swimsuit featuring a monochrome striped belt. This is the perfect bathing suit for the plus size woman. REGULARLY $44 $18 at Missguided

Playboy x Missguided Stone Tie Dye Oversized Hoodie Dress Playboy x Missguided Missguided Playboy x Missguided Stone Tie Dye Oversized Hoodie Dress Playboy x Missguided This Playboy x Missguided stone tie dye long sleeve hoodie dress features an oversized fit and a playboy bunny logo on the front and a kangaroo pocket. ORIGINALLY $76 $31 at Missguided

