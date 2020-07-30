Missguided Sale: Buy More, Save More Sale

Shop the Missguided sale for 50% off sitewide and an extra 15% off summer styles with promo code babe15 through July 31. Additionally, Missguided is offering 10% off when you spend $40 or more with code MG10, 15% off when you spend $75 or more with code MG15 and 20% off when you spend $100 or more with code MG20.

The social media-beloved online retailer, best known for its fashion-forward women's clothing and accessories inspired by the latest trends, also offers an extra 15% off student discount on their stylish clothes to help you save even more money. Missguided is already an affordable women's fashion brand, so imagine how much you'll save with these Missguided deals.

Some of the standout Missguided fashion sale items perfect for your wardrobe include a belted swimsuit, a denim mini dress and more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite fashion products from the Missguided sale.

Playboy x Missguided Stone Tie Dye Oversized Hoodie Dress Playboy x Missguided Missguided Playboy x Missguided Stone Tie Dye Oversized Hoodie Dress Playboy x Missguided This Playboy x Missguided stone tie dye long sleeve hoodie dress features an oversized fit and a playboy bunny logo on the front and a kangaroo pocket. ORIGINALLY $76 $38 at Missguided

White Polka Dot Frill Wrap Dress Missguided Missguided White Polka Dot Frill Wrap Dress Missguided This White Polka Dot Frill Wrap Dress will prove you are best dress at any outing. Save 50% off retail price, while supplies and sizes last. ORIGINALLY $51 $20 at Missguided

Notch Neck Ribbed Bodysuit Missguided Missguided Notch Neck Ribbed Bodysuit Missguided An effortless Missguided bodysuit to slip into to pair with everything from jeans and skirts to joggers. REGULARLY $22 $11 at Missguided

Black Faux Suede Lace Up Flatform Sandals Missguided Missguided Black Faux Suede Lace Up Flatform Sandals Missguided Cool and casual strappy lace up sandals with a black faux suede finish. REGULARLY $57 $28 at Missguided

Blue Denim Square Neck Button Down Mini Dress Missguided Missguided Blue Denim Square Neck Button Down Mini Dress Missguided A casual button-down denim dress from the trendy online fashion retailer that's every bit of cool. REGULARLY $72 $33 at Missguided

