Missguided Sale: Take 50% Off and an Extra 20% Off Memorial Day Items
Shop the Missguided sale for 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off Memorial Day items on the Missguided site with coupon code MEM15. You'll get the discounts on super cute women's dresses, faux leather and more wardrobe favorites.
The social media-beloved online retailer, best known for its fashion-forward women's clothing and accessories inspired by the latest trends, also offers an extra 20% off on their stylish clothes to help you save even more money. Missguided is already an affordable women's fashion brand, so imagine how much you'll save with these Missguided deals.
Some of the standout Missguided fashion sale items perfect for your wardrobe include a denim mini dress, bright coral bikini and more.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite fashion products from the Missguided sale.
Cool and casual strappy lace up sandals with a black faux suede finish.
An effortless Missguided bodysuit to slip into to pair with everything from jeans and skirts to joggers.
A casual button-down denim dress from the trendy online fashion retailer that's every bit of cool.
A bold high-waisted bikini for brighter, warmer days ahead.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nasty Gal Sale: Take Up to 80% Off All Items Sitewide
Frank & Oak Sale: 25% Off T-Shirts, Jeans and More Sitewide
Superga Sale: Get 25% Off Sneakers Sitewide