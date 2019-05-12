Mother's Day has arrived!

This special day honoring moms is here again and all over Hollywood, your fave celebrities are finding unique and fun ways to mark the occasion -- and honor the special women in their lives!

Some famous mamas chose to share the ways their spouses and loved ones are making them feel extra special on Sunday. Among them was Jessica Simpson, who posted a photo of a table overflowing with gifts, adding, "Crying reading my Mother's Day cards."

She also shared the notes from her kids and husband Eric Johnson, the latter of which reads: "Dear Jess, you have literally taken motherhood to the next level. You have given us three kids and I could not be more grateful or in awe of you. You make every one of my days special. I love you with heart, Eric."

As for Cardi B, who's celebrating her very first Mother's Day, she was surprised on Saturday by her husband Offset and baby girl Kulture Kiari Cephus! The rapper was in Miami to perform at the Rolling Loud festival and the pair dropped by to bring her a pair of new Birkin bags!

"I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @offsetyrn," she captioned a video of herself reacting to the surprise. "Thank you for surprising me with my baby and my gifts ❤️❤️❤️❤️I love you soooo much."

Other celebs like Khloe Kardashian marked her second-ever Mother's Day as a proud mama by posting a sweet selfie featuring herself and her little bundle of joy, True Thompson, offering the camera a truly aww-worthy grin.

The reality star's little sister, Kylie Jenner, also shared a touching photo on the holiday. In the image, she and her daughter Stormi Webster strike a serious pose while sitting before a backdrop amid a photoshoot.

"The best thing I've ever done, my greatest role in this life #HappyMothersDay," she captioned the precious photo.

As for Kris Jenner, the momager of the Kardashian clan, she also shared a post featuring a number of touching images of her kids and grandkids.

"Happy Mother's Day to all of the beautiful moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special," she captioned the collage. "To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do."

"To my beautiful daughters who are moms, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become," she added. "My grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies.. I love you…you are my heart."

And others like Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts and more took the time to honor their own mothers with moving tributes online.

Check out tons of more touching Mother's Day posts below:

