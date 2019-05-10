This Mother's Day, ET is celebrating some of our favorite famous mamas!

From veteran moms like Chrissy Teigen and Kourtney Kardashian, who always keep it real, to new mothers like Meghan Markle and Cardi B, who are celebrating the holiday for the first time, we're toasting to all the fierce females who balance their stardom with motherhood. And if there's anyone the newbies can look to for inspiration on how to unapologetically raise their children in the spotlight, it's Pink.

Since the beginning of her career, the 39-year-old singer has always been open and honest in her music, writing songs about her real-life experiences. And since becoming a mother to daughter Willow, 7, and son Jameson, 2, with husband Carey Hart, nothing about that has changed.

Pink's latest project, her eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human, explores the challenges of motherhood on a whole new level. When most fans look at Pink, they typically see a confident, badass, superwoman -- but even she has her weaknesses. On "Circle Game," she admits to "feeling kinda small" and just wanting a hand to hold.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

"For all my hard talk, I'm still just a daddy's girl / In this hard shell, there's tiny cracks from a big world," she sings. "And there's still monsters in my closet and they want to come and play / There's still sounds in the dark, I wish they'd go away."

"I know, I know, I know, I know I'm a big girl now / I know, I know, I know, I know I better work it out," she continues. "I've got a little girl of my own and she looks at me / Like I'm a badass and you know that I wanna be. And now there's monsters in her closet and they wanna come and play / And I start looking for my dad to come and make 'em go away / I know, I know, I know, I know that it's my job now / I know, I know, I know, I know I better work it out."

Earlier on the album, Pink also touches on topics that are often considered taboo. In the song "Happy," for example, she sings, "Since I was 17, I've always hated my body / And it feels like my body's hated me."

While promoting the album earlier this month, Pink revealed to USA Today that she actually suffered a miscarriage at the age of 17. And it wasn't her first. "The reason I said [that] is because I've always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage," she recalled. "And I was going to have that child. But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it's not doing what it's supposed to do."

"I've had several miscarriages since," she added. "So I think it's important to talk about what you're ashamed of, who you really are and the painful s**t. I've always written that way."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

All that talking about "the painful s**t" is what makes the Pennsylvania native so relatable, and so beloved by her fans. Since becoming a mother, she's also proved that no matter how famous you are, being a mom always comes first.

One of our favorite mom moments from Pink happened earlier this year during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February. The singer was spotted wiping Jameson's runny nose just moments before giving a speech and receiving her prestigious star. The sweet gesture was just one example of how mom duty never ends, even when you're in the spotlight.

Pink also understands the importance of creating a happy home and is never afraid to talk about the ways she and Carey create that space for their children. Speaking with USA Today, Pink said the former freestyle motocross racer is "the biggest part of my village," and credits therapy for their long-lasting marriage.

"Carey and I have been in couple's counseling almost our entire 17 years we've been together. It's the only reason we're still together. ... He speaks Polish, I speak Italian and she [our therapist] speaks both. We do not speak the same language," she explained. "We come from broken families and we had no model of how we are supposed to keep this family together and live this crazy life. And there's no model. There's no book that says, 'Here's how to do this.' So we go to counseling and it works."

Gotham/GC Images

"I believe in self-confrontation and just getting things out. What I love about therapy is that they'll tell you what your blind spots are," she continued. "Although that's uncomfortable and painful, it gives you something to work with. I think the reason I can go to such uncomfortable places and be so honest is because I have a really healthy sense of humor. I'm extremely self-deprecating, and when s**t goes bad -- which in any life is inevitable -- you've just got to find the funny. It's because I can laugh that I can cry so hard."

Pink and Carey show up every day to be the best they can be for their kids, but that doesn't stop the "parenting police," as Carey so perfectly puts it, from coming for them. The two have been called out for everything from allowing their children to ride on Carey's dirt bikes, to Pink unknowingly posting a photo of Jameson without his diaper. Pink revealed during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show late last month, that for those reasons, she will no longer be posting pics of her kids on social media.

"So many people on social media go in on me all the time ... I have to [respond] sometimes," she explained. "Sometimes I feel like I can change their minds. I'm all about injustice. I don't like injustice. And I don't like how brave people are anonymous. And rude! Just mean. Mean spirited. And so I do. I go in. If I have time I go in."

"I like to share my family," she continued, "It's my proudest moment in my whole life. I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've ever done. And I just won't share them anymore. I won't do it. I'm not posting pictures of them anymore."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Regardless, Pink will always raise Willow and Jameson to be themselves and have big dreams. As they grow up, no matter what they're going through, she promises to be by their side through it all with honest discussions and heartfelt talks... even when it comes to dating!

"[Willow] said to me the other day, 'How many boys can I have at once?' And I said, 'Excuse me?'" Pink recalled, in an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2017. "I said, 'Probably none of them because they won't deserve you. They have to be kind, respectful, they have to be chivalrous, they have to be good to their moms, they have to be good looking, they have to be funny.'"

Pink's main hope for her kids, however, is simple -- she just wants to be their inspiration.

"I want to follow my passion too and I want my kids to see what it looks like to have a mom that is a boss," she exclusively told ET that same year. "Following [their] passions, and working really hard towards their goals."

RELATED CONTENT:

Pink on Whether She and 7-Year-Old Daughter Willow Will Duet Again (Exclusive)

International Women's Day: Celebrating Female Forces in Music

6 Times Pink's Daughter, Willow, Stole the Show at the MTV Video Music Awards

Related Gallery