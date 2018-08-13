We're just days away from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The annual awards show will air live from New York City on Monday, and we're already looking forward to all the crazy ensembles the celebrities will rock as they walk the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall.

In addition to the quirky fashion, fans can expect plenty of entertainment this year from the night's performers and presenters. Ahead of the show, ET's breaking down all the notable nominations (including who we think will win), epic performances that are sure to go down as some of the best in VMAs history and, of course, moments you won't want to miss!

AWARD PREDICTIONS

While we're expecting tight races between the artists in almost every category this year, here's who we're predicting will take home the night's most prestigious awards.

Best New Artist: Cardi B

After performing "Bodak Yellow" on the red carpet during last year's show, the 25-year-old rapper returns to the VMAs, this time with her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, under her belt, two No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 chart and 10 nominations, the most of any artist this year. On top of that, the newlywed is also a new mom to baby girl Kulture with her husband, Offset. It's hard to believe all that she's accomplished in just one short year, and for that, we don't think there's anyone more deserving of this award -- OKURRR!

Song of the Summer: Drake, "In My Feelings"

"KeKe, do you love me?" It's a song that hasn't gotten out of our heads since it's debut, and after social media comedian Shiggy created the "In My Feelings" dance challenge, the love for this track -- off Drake's new album, Scorpion -- has become viral. Seeing as this award was voted by fans via Instagram Stories, we can't imagine the accolade going to anyone but the Toronto-born rapper. Though, Cardi B's "I Like It" is a close second.

Artist of the Year: Ariana Grande

Hot off the heels of the release of her brand new album, Sweetener (out Friday), we have a feeling the 25-year-old singer could be taking the stage to accept this honor -- that is, if she can beat out this year's unofficial VMAs queen, Cardi B, along with Drake, Bruno Mars, Post Malone and Camila Cabello. It will surely be a tight race, but let's not forget what an amazing year this former Nickelodeon star has had: She just rang in another birthday, she got engaged to Pete Davidson, she paid tribute to the Manchester Arena victims one year after the tragic incident, released another fire hot collaboration, "Bed," with Nicki Minaj and will have dropped her fourth album by the time the awards show airs. Need we say more?

Video of the Year: Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Arguably the most talked about video of the year, "This Is America" currently has over 369 million views on YouTube -- yeah, take that number in for a second...

We're predicting a big win for Childish Gambino on Monday night, as we believe the video (Donald Glover's darkest yet) will also win for "Best Video With a Message." If he (somehow) doesn't score the night's highest honor, the only other person we could see nabbing the award is Drake for his "God's Plan" video, in which he gave away $1 million, split between a donation to the Lotus Women's Shelter and a scholarship for University of Miami student Destiny James.

See the full list of nominations here.

PERFORMANCES WE'RE EXPECTING WILL BE EPIC

Jennifer Lopez is this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient, an award honoring her remarkable 20-year career as an artist, dancer, film and TV star. The Bronx, New York, native will also perform a medley of hits from her hometown turf on Monday night, and based on her past awards show performances over the years, we already know she's going to be bringing her A-game! Interestingly enough, J.Lo has only performed one other time at the VMAs. Back in 2001, she and Ja Rule sang their hit, "I'm Real" (Murder remix).

But Lopez isn't the only pop queen we can expect a powerful performance from. Just over two weeks after the release of her long-awaited album, Queen (her first in four years!), Nicki Minaj will return to the VMAs stage for a special remote performance from "a secret, iconic New York location," according to MTV, that's sure to be one of the most talked about moments of the night. We can only hope she also delivers some shade... after all, who could forget her epic, "Miley, what's good?" dig in 2015?

Ariana Grande will also be performing. She's expected to sing her catchy "God Is a Woman" track, but we also have our fingers crossed that she and Minaj will at some point team up and perform "Bed" together. Bonus points if NFL stars O'Dell Beckham Jr. and Brad Wing show up... with strawberries, of course:

YouTube

We're also looking forward to seeing Travis Scott take the stage. The rapper will deliver his first-ever solo VMAs performance on Monday, which will be a medley of songs from his new album, Astroworld. Known for his epic stage antics, we have no doubt he'll pull out all the stops for this awards show. Plus, the video for his "Stop Trying to Be God" track famously featured his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, as a sparkling golden goddess, so we can only hope that cameras will give us plenty of footage of the reality star cheering him on from the front row. Even better if she makes an appearance onstage, but, hey... we'll take any Kylie-Travis flirting we can get!

Additionally, Cardi B will be opening the show, which also features performances by Shawn Mendes, Logic, Ryan Tedder, Post Malone and Panic! At the Disco.

HIGHLY ANTICIPATED MOMENTS YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS

Before anyone takes home a Moon Person or slays the VMAs stage, all eyes will be on the celebrities as they make their way down the red carpet in their craziest awards show garb.

This year, we'll definitely have our eyes peeled on Ariana Grande, who we are hoping will attend the star-studded show hand-in-hand with her fiancée, SNL star Pete Davidson. If they do, in fact, come together, this will mark their first official red carpet appearance as an engaged couple.

It would also be a first for newly engaged pair Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Though the two aren't expected to attend Monday night, we're hoping they'll make a surprise appearance for fans. They've been spending a lot of time in New York as of late, so making a trip to Rockefeller Center would be a "No Brainer." Plus, Bieber has attended the awards show several times over the past few years, while Baldwin turned heads in a stunning silver jumpsuit on last year's red carpet.

Also important to note, Demi Lovato's "Sorry Not Sorry" is nominated in the Best Pop category, while "Échame La Culpa" with Luis Fonsi is up for Best Latin song. The 25-year-old singer is currently in rehab following an apparent drug overdose last month, so it's highly unlikely she will attend the ceremony. Regardless, we're curious if she'll nab one of these awards, or if MTV will pay tribute to her in any way when the MTV Video Music Awards air live from New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

In the meantime, click through the slideshow below to see the Best Dressed stars at last year's awards ceremony:

