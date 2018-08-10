MTV VMAs 2018: How to Watch, Who’s Performing and More!

The MTV Video Music Awards are almost here!

Before the show airs Monday night, ET's breaking down everything you need to know, from the hosts, to the presenters, to the must-see performances that you will not want to miss.

What Time Do the MTV Video Music Awards Start?: The annual awards ceremony kicks off Monday, Aug. 20 from the Radio City Music Hall in New York City at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on MTV.

Who's Hosting?: Interestingly enough, with less than a week before the show, MTV has yet to announce a host.

Performances: Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic featuring Ryan Tedder, Post Malone, Travis Scott and Panic! At The Disco. Nicki Minaj is also set to deliver a "special remote performance" from an unspecified location in NYC during the show.

Additionally, the Backstreet Boys, Bazzi and Bryce Vine will perform at the VMAs red carpet pre-show.

Notable Nominations:Cardi B leads the nominations this year with 10 nods, with the Carters (Beyoncé and JAY-Z) behind her with eight. Childish Gambino and Drake round out the most-honored, with both receiving seven nominations. It'll be a tight race for Video of the Year, which includes Ariana Grande's "No Tears Left to Cry," the Carters' "APES**T," Childish Gambino's "This Is America," Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B's "Finesse (Remix)," Drake's "God's Plan" and Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug's "Havana."

Special Awards: Jennifer Lopez will receive the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and will be performing for the first time at the VMAs since 2001.

Who's Presenting?: Backstreet Boys, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Millie Bobby Brown, Amandla Stenberg, Bebe Rexha, Blake Lively, DJ Khaled, Common, G-Eazy, Gucci Mane, Keegan-Michael Key, KYLE, Lenny Kravitz, Lil Uzi Vert, Olivia Munn, Shay Mitchell, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Zedd and Teyana Taylor.

