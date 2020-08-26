Keke Palmer is so ready to host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards this weekend!

The actress, who turned 27 on Wednesday, exclusively spoke with ET this week, where she teased what fans can expect from the virtual awards show. Palmer said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's going to "look different than you've ever seen it before" -- but still have that fun and wild vibe the show is known for.

"We're getting as creative as we can, trying to make sure we can incorporate our awesome audience that the MTV VMAs usually always has, but within a way that's safe for everyone," Palmer told ET's Rachel Smith. "So expect a cool surprise there. Then throughout [the show] we're figuring out all different ways that we can keep the excitement and the surprises going. Add elements to the show that people are going to be excited about and not feel, like, bummed or that the show is any different."

"I'm so excited," she continued. "You're gonna see me, I think, a lot during the show, so I'm very excited to have fun ... you're gonna get all Keke. All what you see of Keke on IG, you're gonna be getting that during the show."

Palmer teased that she'll be "running all through the boroughs" of New York City to give fans "one night of fun."

"To escape, but also coming together. I think that's the big theme of the night when we think about it," she said. "Our whole mind has been going to, 'We're healing each other.' We're dealing with a lot, there's been a lot going on, so this is a time where we're coming together and we're letting the music bring us together."

MTV announced earlier this month that Palmer would be hosting the VMAs, which kick off Sunday, Aug. 30.

"We’re thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year’s VMAs host," Bruce Gillmer, president of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement. "Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year’s show truly unforgettable."

Artists performing during this year's ceremony include BTS, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, CNCO, and a sure-to-be unforgettable performance by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

See the full list of nominees here, and watch the video below for more VMAs news!

