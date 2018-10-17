MTV's 'The Real World' Rebooted by Facebook Watch

The Real World is coming back!

The groundbreaking MTV reality series is getting the reboot treatment at Facebook Watch. The video platform is partnering with MTV Studios on a reimagined version of The Real World, Facebook executives announced on Wednesday.

The new series will start with three seasons in the U.S., Mexico and Thailand, and start streaming in Spring 2019. Facebook Watch promises to bring a new layer of audience interaction to the show, allowing the Facebook community to vote on one housemate before the shows begin streaming, as well as offering opportunities for fans to connect directly with the cast with tools like FB Live, Premieres and Watch Party.

“The Real World made history as the world’s first original reality show and trailblazing social experiment -- and we’re thrilled to reboot the show for today’s audiences -- representing and amplifying the real life, real people, real places and real social tensions of each country," said Matthew Henick, Facebook's Head of Content Planning and Strategy.

Added MTV's president, Chris McCarthy: "MTV’s Real World helped to define a generation and created a new genre of television with a simple yet powerful idea of connecting people from wildly divergent backgrounds to find common ground on the issues that often divided them. By partnering with Facebook Watch and BMP, we have the opportunity to impact culture and create a new genre of television all over again, while engaging the next generation of content consumers around the world.”

The Real World, which first premiered in 1992, is the longest-running program in MTV history and is credited with both launching the modern reality TV genre and humanizing issues like sex, drug abuse, AIDS, religion, prejudice, sexuality and more. The show focuses on a group of young adults as they temporarily live together in a new city. The most recent edition of the show, season 32, Real World Seattle: Bad Blood, aired from 2016 to 2017 on MTV.

Throughout the years, The Real World alums went on to have successful careers in entertainment, including Jamie Chung, who starred on The Real World: San Diego in 2004.

"I had this amazing experience in my early 20s, being on a reality show, which, to me at the time, was like, a really interesting social experiment," Chung told ET last December.

"It was seven different kids from the U.S. with all different socioeconomic backgrounds, with different religions, all living under one roof. So, to me, it was a once-in-a-lifetime learning experience, living with people that I usually would not have worked with," she continued. "I'm very grateful for that, but I don't think it's helped me at all, nor do I put it in the same field of acting."

See more on the series in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Real World' Alum Jamie Chung Sounds Off on 'Bachelor' Nick Viall's Transition to Acting (Exclusive)

How ‘The Real World’ Star Pedro Zamora Humanized AIDS (Flashback)

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Almost Applied for MTV's 'The Real World'

Related Gallery