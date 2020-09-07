Shopping

Nasty Gal Labor Day Sale: Take 90% Off Sitewide

Published
Courtesy of Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal has an important message for customers: The brand is offering 90% off everything sitewide, plus 10% off with code GET10.

To score 90% off clothing and accessories at the women's fashion retailer, just add to cart -- the promotion is automatically applied. 

Based in Los Angeles, Nasty Gal is a one-stop fashion shop for everything from cozy loungewear to party-perfect dresses to shoes and accessories.  The women’s clothing company was originally founded as a vintage clothing eBay store by Sophia Amoruso, who later coined the phrase "#GirlBoss" with the release of her best-selling book. Currently, Nasty Gal is extending their returns period to 60 days to aide customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, Nasty Gal has a huge cache of plus size clothing with one of the biggest plus size departments that ET Style has run across.

Ready to save with great deals? Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nasty Gal sale.

Bud I Like It Floral Maxi Dress
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Bud I Like It Floral Maxi Dress
Nasty Gal
Bud I Like It Floral Maxi Dress
Nasty Gal

This gorgeous Bud I Like It Floral Maxi Dress includes a v-neckline, ruffled detail, adjustable straps and a slit.

Ride On Faux Suede Moto Jacket
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Ride On Faux Suede Moto Jacket
Nasty Gal
Ride On Faux Suede Moto Jacket
Nasty Gal

The Ride On Faux Suede Moto Jacket comes in faux suede with a zip closure and zip pockets. This jacket is 60% off now, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $100

Walk It Out Faux Leather Ankle Boots
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Walk It Out Faux Leather Ankle Boots
Nasty Gal
Walk It Out Faux Leather Ankle Boots
Nasty Gal

These ankle boots are the perfect first purchase for the upcoming fall season.

ORIGINALLY $62

WANT Chain-ge for the Better Shoulder Bag
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal WANT Chain-ge for the Better Shoulder Bag
Nasty Gal
WANT Chain-ge for the Better Shoulder Bag
Nasty Gal

This trendy WANT Chain-ge for the Better Shoulder Bag is patent leather with a croc emboss. 

ORIGINALLY $36

Playing For Flower Floral Midi Dress
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Playing For Flower Floral Midi Dress
Nasty Gal
Playing For Flower Floral Midi Dress
Nasty Gal

This Playing For Flower Floral Midi Dress comes in chiffon with a v-neckline, high-low hem, floral print and ruffled tiering. 

ORIGINALLY $68

Take a Mini Plus Sized Wrap Dress
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Take a Mini Plus Wrap Dress
Nasty Gal
Take a Mini Plus Sized Wrap Dress
Nasty Gal

The Take a Mini Plus Sized Wrap Dress is available in size 16 and up. If you would like to take a look at the rest of the plus size sales section, you can see it here. Find the entire plus size section here.

ORIGINALLY $12

On Top Platform Faux Suede Sneaker
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal On Top Platform Faux Suede Sneaker
Nasty Gal
On Top Platform Faux Suede Sneaker
Nasty Gal

This stylish and in-fashion sneakers are suede material with a round toe and platform.

REGULARLY $48

Faux Leather Split Leg Mini Skirt
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Faux Leather Split Leg Mini Skirt
Nasty Gal
Faux Leather Split Leg Mini Skirt
Nasty Gal

This epic and super sultry faux leather skirt comes in both black and magenta.

ORIGINALLY $45

Long Lace and High-Waisted Satin Midi Skirt
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Long Lace and High-Waisted Satin Midi Skirt
Nasty Gal
Long Lace and High-Waisted Satin Midi Skirt
Nasty Gal

This Long Lace and High-Waisted Satin Midi Skirt from Nasty Gal has a stretch waste and eyelash trim.

ORIGINALLY $18

Spill the Oversized Tee
Nasty Gal
Spill the Oversized Tee
Nasty Gal
Spill the Oversized Tee
Nasty Gal

This comfy oversized tee features a crew neckline.

REGULARLY $18

