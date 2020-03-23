Nasty Gal Sale: Take 50% Off All Items Sitewide

Online fashion brand Nasty Gal has an important message for customers: They’re open for (online at their e-commerce site) business as usual. Take 50% off all items sitewide on the Nasty Gal website and, for today only, a coupon code will get you an extra 10% off dresses, tops and shoes.

To score 50% off everything at the women's fashion retailer including clothes, accessories and more, just add to cart -- the promotion is automatically applied. For those extra savings on dresses, tops and shoes, use Nasty Gal coupon promo code YES10 at checkout.

Based in Los Angeles, Nasty Gal is a one-stop fashion shop for everything from cozy loungewear to party-perfect dresses. The women’s clothing company was originally founded as a vintage clothing eBay store by Sophia Amoruso, who later coined the phrase "#GirlBoss" with the release of her best-selling book. Currently, Nasty Gal is extending their returns period to 60 days to aid customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ready to save with great deals? Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nasty Gal sale.

Slow Down Sweater and Joggers Lounge Set Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Slow Down Sweater and Joggers Lounge Set Nasty Gal It’s so tempting to lounge in a baggy sweatshirt and even baggier sweatpants. But it’s just as easy to throw on a matching high-waist knit set -- which at least gives the illusion of having it together. REGULARLY $80 $40 at Nasty Gal

Go Wild Tie Zebra Mules Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Go Wild Tie Zebra Mules Nasty Gal Go a little wild with these zebra-print block heel mules. The tie closure is perfect for cropped jeans and midi skirts. REGULARLY $60 $30 at Nasty Gal

Black Floral V-Neck Midi Dress with Short Sleeves Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Black Floral V-Neck Midi Dress with Short Sleeves Nasty Gal Spring is unofficially midi dress season, and this short-sleeve dress hits all the right notes. Not too heavy, not too light and full-on floral. REGULARLY $64 $32 at Nasty Gal

Doing Wet We Like High-Waisted Leggings Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Doing Wet We Like High-Waisted Leggings Nasty Gal High waist, high shine, high five for these fitted leggings. Wear them with a T-shirt, an oversize sweater or a crop top and denim jacket. REGULARLY $20 $10 at Nasty Gal

Feeling a Little Delicate 4-Pc Ring Set Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Feeling a Little Delicate 4-Pc Ring Set Nasty Gal It seems like every week we lose yet another stacking ring from our jewelry collection. Replenish your stock with this delicate four-piece set, now just $6 at Nasty Gal. REGULARLY $12 $6 at Nasty Gal

Rise Up Platform Sneaker Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Rise Up Platform Sneaker Nasty Gal There comes a time when your beloved but dirty white sneakers can't be cleaned anymore, and they must be tossed. Replace them with these crisp white platform sneaks and consider it a sartorial spring cleaning. REGULARLY $50 $25 at Nasty Gal

Tie Me Out Polka Dot Cropped Blouse Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Tie Me Out Polka Dot Cropped Blouse Nasty Gal This cropped wrap blouse will sweeten up your favorite pair of jeans or black pants. Lots to love here, from the crimson hue to the puffed sleeves to the tie closure in back. REGULARLY $48 $24 at Nasty Gal

Last Straw Crossbody Bag WANT Nasty Gal Last Straw Crossbody Bag WANT We're still not over this handbag silhouette. The main zip compartment is big enough for your wallet, phone, makeup and keys, while the contrast shoulder strap and tassel detailing are just plain cute. REGULARLY $40 $20 at Nasty Gal

Crew Neckline Sweater And Shorts Set Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Crew Neckline Sweater And Shorts Set Nasty Gal Nasty Gal really nails it with their two-piece loungewear. This open-knit set has lots of sweet details, like scalloped trim, hole detailing and bell sleeves. REGULARLY $50 $25 at Nasty Gal

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

