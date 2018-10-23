Natalie Portman is vying for the mom of the year title!

The 37-year-old actress brought her 7-year-old son, Aleph, to the Los Angeles Lakers-San Antonio Spurs game in L.A. on Monday night. Though the Lakers went on to lose by one point in overtime -- which brings their record to 0-3 for the season -- it didn't stop the mother-son duo from having a great time in their courtside seats.

Portman kept her look casual for the game, sporting a black-and-white Dior sweater and dark wash jeans. Meanwhile, Aleph showed off his team pride in a purple-and-yellow Lakers jersey, which he wore over a green-and-white T-shirt that had "Bowie" printed on it and gray sweats.

The pair had many sweet moments, with the Black Swan star looking lovingly at her eldest child -- she also shares 1-year-old Amalia with her husband, Benjamin Millepied -- and holding him on her lap.

In between the adorable moments, things also got pretty intense thanks to the nail-biter of a game. Both Natalie and Aleph were frequently on the edge of their seats and made no effort to hide their strong reactions to the ups and downs of the matchup.

Earlier this month, ET caught up with the actress, who discussed how her two kids inspired her to get involved in the Time's Up movement.

“Well, I want a different world for both my kids,” she told ET. “I have a girl and a boy, and I want both of them to grow up with different ideas of opportunity, of behavior, of the options opened to them because both boys and girls are limited by a system that expects very, very specific things from boys and from girls. Everyone's options are limited because of this.”

