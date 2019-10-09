Natalie Portman Shares How She Became Friends With Britney Spears

Natalie Portman is opening up about an unexpected friendship!

The 38-year-old actress recently stopped by A Little Late With Lilly Singh and, when the host showed a 2002 pic of Portman with Britney Spears, the Oscar winner explained how the duo met.

"We, very coincidentally, were understudies for the show when we were kids. So we both were, like, child actresses," Portman said. "And she understudied and then she got the part in The Mickey Mouse Club and she left and I took over for her. And so then when we were, like, 18 and both of us had had different careers -- she obviously became a pop icon and I was acting -- and then we met up again and we were like, 'We both had the same first job. That's wild.'"

"And we had a party together," Portman added of the 2002 New Year's Eve bash she and Spears co-hosted. "And she was really great."

Portman is also featured in ELLE's Women in Hollywood issue, where she discusses how the #MeToo and Time's Up movements helped her make friends -- including Reese Witherspoon, Brie Larson and America Ferrera -- in the industry.

"When I went to the Oscars in 2009, I was just standing there, and felt totally scared and intimidated and lonely by the whole experience," she remembers. "And then going to the Golden Globes in 2018, it felt like going to a party with friends. We were all like, 'Oh, this is what it feels like; this is why it’s fun for other people.'"

"If we don’t talk to each other, we can’t share, we can’t get information, we can’t get angry and organize together. It’s actually really important to talk," Portman adds of the importance of the movement. "Something we’ve been talking about is sharing salary details with each other, because right now it’s such a taboo. It’s actually a real way that we can help each other, to be like, 'Hey, this is what I get paid. This is how I negotiated this.'"

