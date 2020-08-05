Happy National Underwear Day -- your annual reminder that no wardrobe is complete without great underwear.

When shopping for the perfect pairs, comfort and versatility is key. You want undies that feel comfy all day and styles to rotate that wear best under various styles of clothing.

We're here to help you find the best new long-lasting (and chic) styles to fill your underwear drawer, from cotton panties to lacy thong options from brands we love like Natori, Lululemon, SKIMS, Hanky Panky and more.

Check out ET Style's top picks for the best underwear for women.

Ultralight Seamless Shaping Brief Yummie Yummie Ultralight Seamless Shaping Brief Yummie A high-waist shaping brief is a great underwear style when you want some support around the waist. This nylon design from Yummie features level 2 light compression with a wide 2-play waistband for comfortable and supportive wear. Purchase two pairs for $30. $18 at Yummie

5 Pack Bikini Briefs Calvin Klein Underwear Shopbop 5 Pack Bikini Briefs Calvin Klein Underwear Calvin Klein Underwear is a staple for everyday wear. Add this stylish, effortless set of cotton bikini underwear, featuring the iconic logo elastic band. $59 at Shopbop

Original Rise Thong Hanky Panky Nordstrom Original Rise Thong Hanky Panky Hanky Panky offers some of the prettiest and comfiest lace thong styles. The wear feels soft and is undetectable under clothes. The original rise design is available in one size, fits for sizes 4-14. $22 at Nordstrom

Awake to Lace Cheeky Bikini Lululemon Lululemon Awake to Lace Cheeky Bikini Lululemon The Lululemon Namastay Put Thong is made for women who are active. The super soft, breathable design is moisture wicking, making it an ideal pair of running underwear. The bonded seams help with chafing and the thong silhouette prevents visible panty lines under leggings and shorts. $22 at Lululemon

Cheeky Brief SKIMS SKIMS Cheeky Brief SKIMS The Cheeky Brief from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS is a top drawer essential. The high-cut, stretchy underwear hangs below the waist. It features quick-dry fabric and cheeky back. Buy three pairs for $36. $18 at SKIMS

Everyday Shaping Panties Boyshort Spanx Spanx Everyday Shaping Panties Boyshort Spanx Shapewear brand Spanx has a fantastic range of women's underwear. This boyshort is great for full coverage and support on the tummy and butt. It has a flat leg opening for wedgie-free wear and a hidden shaping waistband. $22 at Spanx

Period Underwear High-Waist Ruby Love Ruby Love Period Underwear High-Waist Ruby Love If you're looking to try period panties, we recommend the Ruby Love high-waist style. The full-coverage panty has 100% maximum leak-proof protection and a leak-proof liner that has two layers of 100% absorbent cotton and dri-tech mesh. Wear the underwear on its own or with pad, tampon or menstrual cup, depending on your flow. $24.99 at Ruby Love

Artisan Lace Bikini Thirdlove Thirdlove Artisan Lace Bikini Thirdlove This gorgeous bikini-cut lace panty is every bit romantic as it is comfortable with scalloped lace edges, mid-rise waist, elastic waistband and cotton crotch lining. Collect two pairs for $36. $24 at Thirdlove

Butter Seamless Hipster Panties Commando Nordstrom Butter Seamless Hipster Panties Commando A hipster panty made with buttery soft spandex and modal fabric. The seamless construction and raw-cut edges result in a smooth look sans panty line. $28 at Nordstrom

