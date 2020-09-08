Naturalizer Labor Day Sale: Get 60% Off Sandals Plus 30% Off Sale Styles
Looking for new shoes as we head into fall? The Naturalizer Labor Day Sale is offering 60% off sandals and 30% off other sale styles.
Among the women's footwear styles available at deep discounts at Naturalizer are boots, flats, pumps, sandals and sneakers. Plenty of handbags and accessories are also included in the sale.
Score this incredible deal now by using promo code SITBACK when you check out at Naturalizer's online store. Even sale items are eligible, meaning you can score select styles for under $15. (Now that's a special offer!) Plus, every order gets free shipping.
Below, shop ET Style's favorite styles from the limited time Naturalizer Labor Day sale.
Naturalizer's Stanton boots are wide calf so that they fit perfectly on any leg. These boots come in brown, too.
These gold sneakers transition easily from day to night, aka from jeans to midi dress. These Naturalizer slip on sneakers come in 15 different colors too.
A pair of year-round booties is an essential purchase.
Slide right into these baby blue suede shoes. These slides come in four colors: nude leather, black leather, silver leather and blue suede.
Naturalizer's Lorna loafer comes in 16 shades, and we're partial to this navy leather pair.
These sandals look good and feel good thanks to their comfort-enhancing extra cushioning and slide-resistant outsole. Save $118 on these sandals, while supplies last.
This Naturalizer Brooke platform shoe contains a 1.75" platform and adjustable buckle closure.
