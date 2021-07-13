Nearly Everything at Adidas is 25% Off Right Now: Shop the Sitewide Sale
Summer is flying by, which means there's no time like the present to get outside and get moving. For you, if getting out means working out, now's a great time to stock up on athletic gear from Adidas. From now until July 16th, Adidas is offering 25% off sitewide with exclusive promo code HOTDEAL — which means you can get your favorite staples from the activewear and footwear brand for major discounts, including items already on sale. Pretty good, right?
If you're scrolling through the Adidas sale section, it won't take long for you to see that it has everything you might be looking for. From some of the athletic brand's best-selling running shoes to stylish workout clothes — not to mention fashion girl-approved and streetwear-ready athleisure items in the mix — there's no doubt you'll find great pieces for a sizable deal.
You'll find everything from your next pair of leggings for your morning workout, sleek sneakers to wear on a morning coffee run to hiking pants to wear on your upcoming camping trip, and so much more. Save on favorites like Adilette Comfort Slides, the Amplifier Tee, and 4D Fusio Shoes. But be sure to act fast — with discounts like these, there's no doubt some of the brand's best-selling items will sell out.
Ready to up your collection of workout gear and apparel? Scroll down to shop the items ET Style is loving from Adidas.
