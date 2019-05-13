NeNe Leakes broke some very exciting news on Monday!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a photo of her husband, Gregg Leakes, in which he's proudly holding a sign, which reads: "No cancer found! Praise God…"

"Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg's Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It.....WE ARE CANCER FREE!!!" she captioned the post, before adding a nod to her critics. "Yes God! Now I can go give Gregg a black eye 👊🏾since so many thinks he's abused."

Gregg himself also shared the photo, writing alongside: "Won't He do it ...Thank you Jesus & Praise God ...Thank you ALL for your Prayers for me and please continue to Pray during my journey.. I thank my wife @neneleakes for being there for me.. Sometimes it wasn't easy."

In June of the 2018, NeNe revealed that her husband was battling cancer with an Instagram post. She went on to reveal on her reality show that it was Stage 3 colon cancer. In April of this year, he completed six months of chemotherapy.

Earlier this week, NeNe offered an update on how Gregg is doing in the arduous process.

"You know, as you know, my husband, [Gregg], was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer and ever since then, we have been all over this whole cancer thing, because it was devastating to our family," she told ET. "But, I'm happy to say today that Gregg is much better. We don't know that he is free of cancer, but he's much better."

"Gregg is doing great," she later added. "He took a body scan, I think, two days ago, a PET scan, to see if there is any cancer in his body, if it has spread anywhere, and he'll get the results next week. Fingers crossed, I know he's good. He looks good. He lost weight and the way he lost, it looks amazing on him. So, I know he's good."

Congrats to NeNe and Gregg on the good news.

