Netflix Urges People to Not Attempt the 'Bird Box' Challenge

People are taking Bird Box reactions to another level, and Netflix is urging them to pull back.

The Sandra Bullock-starring thriller has become a social media sensation since its Dec 21 release, with viewers sharing hilarious memes about being blindfolded to avoid certain situations. The film, however, has since inspired the #BirdBoxChallenge, which features people trying to do daily -- and sometimes harmful -- tasks while their eyes are covered.

While some people have been attempting to do regular chores around their homes, others have taken riskier moves such as running into traffic on a busy street or having their children run into walls. These actions inspired Netflix to release a statement on Wednesday, urging people not to put themselves in danger with the viral challenge.

"Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE," the company's official Twitter posted. "We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."

In Bird Box, Bullock plays a mother of two children desperately trying to survive in a world overrun with monsters who can kill you just by being seen. The trio wander blindfolded through deadly terrain, struggling to find safety or shelter while facing danger at every turn.

Last week, the streaming service revealed that the drama became Netflix's most-watched film over the course of seven days.

"Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!" read the Twitter announcement.

