New 'Bachelorette' Hannah B. Starts Her First Night!

Alabama Hannah is our new Bachelorette!

Hannah Brown -- or Hannah B., as she was known on Colton Underwood's season -- was officially announced as our new Bachelorette on Tuesday's episode of The Bachelor: After the Final Rose.

The reveal came a week after host Chris Harrison hinted that Hannah might be our new franchise lead on the "Women Tell All" special. After giving her a toast re-do (following her not-so-great one from her first date with Colton), Chris offered one right back, toasting to her finding "fierce love."

"I feel all the emotions, but honestly, I'm just really grateful for this opportunity," Hannah B. told Chris on Tuesday.

Chris then tossed to a video of Hannah B. finding out she was officially our next lead. "Well, should we do it? Do you want to be the Bachelorette?" Chris asked. "I'm not asking you, I'm telling you. You're the Bachelorette."

Hannah couldn't help but burst into tears. "Oh my god!"

"It didn't happen for me my first time around, but I do believe it can happen, and I'm so honored people saw my heart," she said on stage.

"I'm glad you're in high heels, because you can't outrun me," Chris teased -- before starting her season right then and there.

First up is Luke. "You are the only one that I wanted to be the next Bachelorette. And now that I'm here actually holding your hands in real life, this is blowing my mind. I seriously can't wait to get to know you on a deeper level," he gushes. "Give it up for the next Bachelorette!"

Next is Dustin. "I'm so nervous right now, but I wanted to do a toast," he says. "I know sometimes nerves can get in the way of a toast, but we just have to get through it. Cheers to the start of a wonderful beginning... for us to get to know each other."

Cam from Austin, Texas, comes with a rap. "All aboard hot mess express," he raps, throwing in "Hannah Beast," "Roll Tide," and blowing her a fist full of roses.

Connor enters next. "For me, in starting our relationship, it's really important we're on the same level. I made this especially for you," he says, presenting her with their "first step" to see "eye to eye."

Here's another Luke.... Luke S. (though he looks a lot like Nick Viall). "I don't go down south often, but for you, I'd go down anytime," he says..... OK!

While speaking with ET at "Women Tell All," Hannah said she'd love the opportunity to be the Bachelorette.

"I'm not gonna say that [I'm in talks], but I will say that I would love to have that opportunity, because I did evolve so much, as a person on the show. I came in so terrified of what this thing was and if I wanted to be vulnerable with producers, with the girls, with Colton. And then by the end of it, I laid it all out on the table," she said. "I freakin' roared."

"I also was genuine about how I felt and I truly did want the end of it to be me and it wasn't, but I still stayed true to myself and allowed everybody to kind of see every part of me -- the good and the bad," Hannah continued. "I would love to have the opportunity to continue on shedding that layer of just trying to be whatever I think people want me to be and just being myself."

"I really believe in this process and I do think you can fall in love here and be in love and find your person, so if it could be me, that would be great," she added. "I think it'd be damn entertaining. I can guarantee that."

See more on Hannah in the video below.

