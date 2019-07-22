Beth Chapman's battle with cancer will be featured on Dog's Most Wanted.

The upcoming WGN America series will follow the late reality star and her husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman, on a new set of cross-country manhunts for fugitives. The couple -- supported by a team of hunters Dog calls the "Dirty Dozen" -- will share their hunts, as well as their personal struggles, with fans on the new series.

Dog's Most Wanted will premiere in September, WGN America announced on Monday, alongside a new trailer for the show. The news comes a month after Beth died following her fight with throat cancer. She was 51.

"My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog's Most Wanted," Dog said in a statement. "Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice."

Dog's Most Wanted premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WGN America. The network will air a two-day marathon of Dog The Bounty Hunter on Tuesday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday, Sept. 4, leading into the series premiere of Dog's Most Wanted.

ET was exclusively with Dog earlier this month for his first sitdown interview following Beth's heartbreaking death. The bounty hunter broke down while recalling how his late wife prepared him to live without her.

"[With any] new experience that you have, you don't know how you're doing because you've never experienced it," he said. "I have a lot of people who depend on me. All my supervisors said, 'Dog, it's time to man up.' So I'm trying to man up."

"For two to three years, she knew this might happen. So she would say, 'Who is going to sit next to you?' And I said, 'No one,'" he tearfully recalled. "'Big Daddy, you better not let another girl take my place.' I said, 'I won't.'"

Beth revealed in September 2017 that she had Stage 2 throat cancer. As her health began to take a toll, Dog told ET that both he and Beth needed "therapy" to get through it.

"I needed therapy and the therapy she used when she was sick was to hunt. Her therapy, you know, was hunting, bounty hunting, catching the bad guy," he shared.

See more in the video below.

