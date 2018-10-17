New Mom Cardi B Is Back to Twerking in BET Hip Hop Awards Performance

Cardi B is back to her twerking ways.

The "I Like It" rapper showed off her moves at the BET Hip Hop Awards, where she took home four awards, including MVP of the Year and the Made-You-Look Award for best hip hop style. It was Cardi's show-stopping performance that turned heads, however, as she took the stage to rap "Get Up 10" and "Backin' It Up."

Cardi kept it pretty tame during the first song, but as soon as Pardison Fontaine stepped out for "Backin' It Up," Cardi ripped off her jacket and skirt -- and started twerking all over the stage.

Cardi famously showed off her twerking skills while pregnant at Coachella, however, she announced shortly after that she would be taking a break from performing until she gave birth. The rapper welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus with husband Offset in July.

“Shortie keep growing. I be looking like I be moving and everything, but in reality, a b**ch barely can breathe!" she said on Instagram. "I want to thank y’all for understanding."

Cardi took the stage for the first time after giving birth at the 2018 Global Citizen Fest in New York in September, and later performed at the 2018 American Music Awards. See more on the rapper in the video below.

