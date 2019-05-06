The newest Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer is here and it's loaded with moments that fans will want to examine!

The new preview begins with the leading man behind the mask, Tom Holland, warning fans that if they haven't seen Avengers: Endgame yet, watching this trailer could spoil some key moments. And boy, is he right! So, warning: Spoilers ahead!

The trailer's first few moments reveal how the loss of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) has affected Peter Parker. As you know, at the end of Endgame, Stark sacrificed himself in order to destroy Thanos and save the universe from another snap. Now, buildings are adorned with murals of Iron Man and Happy (Jon Favreau) has returned to offer Peter guidance.

In an effort to push reset on his future, the high schooler refuses to answer a phone call from Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) before leaving with his classmates on a European vacation. However, Peter isn't abroad long before Fury comes calling to recruit everybody's favorite web-slinger.

That's when Quentin Beck aka Mysterio (Jake Gylenhaal) gets a proper introduction, albeit with one huuuuge bit of info about the new MCU: As Fury explains, Beck is from an alternate Earth and landed in Parker's reality after the Infinity Gauntlet ripped a hole in the fabric of time and space. The multiverse is real!

Beck's mission is to take on the Elementals, four incredibly powerful creatures who are laying waste to city after city, and the trailer shows him battling one such creature as it's about to turn the Tower Bridge into rubble.

Peter, meanwhile, is hesitant to get involved. "There's gotta be someone else you can use," he protests. "Look, I'm just a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man." At which point Fury gets the quote of the trailer: "Bitch, please. You've been to space!"

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 2.

GET MORE FILM NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'SNL': 'Game of Thrones' Characters Take on 'Avengers' in Epic 'Family Feud' Cold Open

After 'Avengers: Endgame': Here's What's Coming Next in the MCU

'Avengers: Endgame' Earns Whopping $1.2 Billion in Opening Weekend

Related Gallery