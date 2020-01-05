Happy 2020! Lululemon heard your New Year's resolution to get back into a workout routine, and they're here to help the best way they know how: with incredible savings on activewear.

If you missed out on the brand's massive Black Friday sale, pounce on your post-holiday chance to save big on leggings, pants, bras, tops, accessories and more. Select Lululemon prices have been slashed by more than 40%, so act ASAP before the pieces you want sell out.

A handy shopping tip: If the words "final sale" scare you, we suggest opting for one-size items, like hats, scarves and totes.

ET Style has rounded up the best of the best deals from the current Lululemon sale. Check out our favorites, including several of their best-sellers, below.

Wunder Under Crop (High-Rise) Luxtreme 21" Lululemon Lululemon Wunder Under Crop (High-Rise) Luxtreme 21" Lululemon How many pairs of workout pants do you own that are not a solid color? Liven things up with these striped high-rise crops. REGULARLY $88 $59 at Lululemon

All Tied Up Tank Lululemon Lululemon All Tied Up Tank Lululemon Tie it up or let it hang loose -- either way, this cotton top is a flattering addition to your yoga wardrobe. REGULARLY $44 $24 at Lululemon

Graced with Lace Long Jacket Lululemon Lululemon Graced with Lace Long Jacket Lululemon Lace detailing on the pockets and back add unexpected delicate touches to this windproof and water-repellent jacket. REGULARLY $228 $159 at Lululemon

Here for Serenity Legwarmer Lululemon Lululemon Here for Serenity Legwarmer Lululemon Legwarmers couldn’t stay out of style for too long because they’re just so darn useful. Made with a touch of cashmere, these Lululemon versions are way chicer than the ones you’re picturing from the ’80s. REGULARLY $58 $29 at Lululemon

Ebb to Train Bra Lululemon Lululemon Ebb to Train Bra Lululemon A little tie-dye, a little striping, a lot of functional style for your next HIIT workout. REGULARLY $68 $29 at Lululemon

Nai Dress Lululemon Lululemon Nai Dress Lululemon Meet your winter LBD (Lululemon black dress): a cashmere-blend piece intended for any kind of cold-weather activity or outing. Pair with your favorite sneaks or booties. REGULARLY $168 $109 at Lululemon

Dance Studio Pant III Lined Lululemon Lululemon Dance Studio Pant III Lined Lululemon These lightweight pants are super comfortable -- and almost sold out online. Hurry! REGULARLY $118 $79 at Lululemon

Ebb to Street Tight Lululemon Lululemon Ebb to Street Tight Lululemon These seamless tights have the tiniest amount of detailing around the ankles -- and the biggest amount of comfort throughout. Perfect for both on and off the mat. REGULARLY $118 $69 at Lululemon

Take Shape Bra Lululemon Lululemon Take Shape Bra Lululemon This smooth and comfy underwire-free bra lifts, shapes and covers. Basically, it's the perfect everyday bra. REGULARLY $68 $19 at Lululemon

Train Times Pant 25" Lululemon Lululemon Train Times Pant 25" Lululemon These comfy, versatile workout pants will take you from bootcamp to spin and everywhere in between (like the grocery store). REGULARLY $98 $69 at Lululemon

Well Being Crew Sweater Linen Lululemon Lululemon Well Being Crew Sweater Linen Lululemon Not the heaviest sweater in your rotation, but the most breezy-chic. REGULARLY $128 $59 at Lululemon

Fast and Free Short 6" Non-Reflective Lululemon Lululemon Fast and Free Short 6" Non-Reflective Lululemon There's a time and a place for short shorts; right now, we're all about these high-waist, mid-length biker shorts. REGULARLY $68 $49 at Lululemon

Get Going Dress Lululemon Lululemon Get Going Dress Lululemon Show off your shoulders (and a little bit of leg) with this slim-fitting maxi. REGULARLY $118 $59 at Lululemon

Calm and Collected Wrap Lululemon Lululemon Calm and Collected Wrap Lululemon This lightweight wrap will give you that extra layer you need to keep calm and cozy. REGULARLY $148 $109 at Lululemon

On the Fly Skirt Woven Lululemon Lululemon On the Fly Skirt Woven Lululemon A skirt that's super cute, not too short and has pockets?! Sign us up. REGULARLY $88 $19 at Lululemon

Now and Always Crossbody Mini Lululemon Lululemon Now and Always Crossbody Mini Lululemon Toss all your essentials in this crossbody mini and head to class, work, the gym and wherever else your day takes you. REGULARLY $98 $59 at Lululemon

Roam Far Wool Bomber Waterproof Wool Lululemon Lululemon Roam Far Wool Bomber Waterproof Wool Lululemon A warm reversible, down-filled bomber that'll keep you dry and stylish. REGULARLY $298 $149 at Lululemon

Seek Simplicity Tank 2 Ways Lululemon Lululemon Seek Simplicity Tank 2 Ways Lululemon A slim fit tank designed to wear for any kind of yoga session. Now that it's on sale, why not grab this in a couple different colors? REGULARLY $48 $29 at Lululemon

On the Fly Jogger Woven Lululemon Lululemon On the Fly Jogger Woven Lululemon Your new go-to traveling pants for 2020. So comfy. REGULARLY $118 $79 at Lululemon

Still Lotus Sweater Reversible Lululemon Lululemon Still Lotus Sweater Reversible Lululemon With this reversible beaut, you're basically getting two sweaters for the price of one. REGULARLY $128 $69 at Lululemon

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dillard's Sale -- Shop the Best After Christmas Deals

The Best New Year's Eve Dresses and Jumpsuits Under $150 -- Shop Our Faves!

The Best Leggings for Every Type of Activity -- Spanx, Lululemon, Fabletics and More