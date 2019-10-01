New York Comic-Con 2019 is nearly upon us, and ET will be on the scene with the biggest news on your favorite movies, TV shows, comics and more!

The casts of Outlander, The Walking Dead and Riverdale are set to make appearances this weekend, as are the stars of Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man and the Ryan Reynolds-led Free Guy. ET is your go-to resource for all things Comic-Con, bringing you all the exciting announcements plus exclusive interviews all weekend long. Here's everything you need to know:

How Do I Watch?: Follow along on ET Live, by downloading the ET Live mobile app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store. Or stream ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

When Does It Start?: Comic-Con festivities will be happening all weekend long, and kicking off on Thursday, with 20th Century Fox's panel offering an inside look at The King's Man and Free Guy. We'll be with the casts of those films -- plus Daybreak and Servant -- on Friday. On Saturday, we'll chat with the casts of Outlander, The Walking Dead and Angel, and the stars of Riverdale and Roswell will bring us to a close on Sunday.

How Do I Follow Along?: With ET, of course! Follow @etnow on Twitter and @entertainmenttonight on Instagram to see all the biggest news, coolest cast pics and more.

You can also follow along with @LeanneAguilera and @AshCrossan to keep up with all of ET's super-powered reporting during New York Comic-Con 2019.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Riverdale' Season 4 Trailer Features 3 Shirtless Scenes, 2 Shocking Attacks and Jughead Trapped in a Coffin

Danai Gurira Admits She 'Struggled' Telling 'The Walking Dead' Fans About Her Departure (Exclusive)

'Outlander': Caitriona Balfe Dishes on Season 5 and Why Cute Cat Adso Is Causing Trouble on Set! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery