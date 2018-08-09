Girls' night!

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a evening out on the town just days after news broke of her split from boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

The 39-year-old mother of three made sure to turn heads when she showed up to Madeo in Beverly Hills with her longtime pal, Larsa Pippen, wearing a neon green bra under a white sheer tank top. She paired the look with oversized shiny pants and matching neon green heels.

As for Pippen, she wore blue leopard-print short shorts and a black tank top with matching heels. The 44-year-old former Real Housewives of Miami star also posted a group shot on Instagram with Kourtney and some pals, writing: “Living our best life.”

living our best life A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Aug 9, 2018 at 12:59am PDT

Prior to her fun night out with the ladies, Kourtney spent the day in a bikini with her sister, Kim Kardashian West. The siblings played with some small monkeys, and Kourtney even gave one of the animals a smooch.

All in all, it appears the reality star is handling her breakup pretty well.

“Kourtney was the one who initiated the split,” a source told ET earlier this week. “Near the end of the relationship, the two weren’t getting along and the age difference ultimately played a part. Younes is young, and although mature for his age, he and Kourtney are at different stages in their lives.”

