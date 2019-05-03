Which red carpet is your favorite?

If you said the Academy Awards or MTV Video Music Awards, that's cute, but you're wrong. Your favorite red carpet is the Met Gala, because it's the only red carpet that matters. It's an occasion to see stars wearing ensembles they could never get away with at any other awards show or black-tie event -- for better or worse.

As we prepare for this year's event -- and all the looks inspired by the theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion" -- let's look back on 20 of the most outrageous fashion choices that could only happen at the Met Gala. After all, it's called the Super Bowl of Fashion for a reason.

1. Madonna in Givenchy (2016)

In the ongoing debate between showing T or showing A, the Material Girl chose...both, giving you Regina George in the front and butt cheeks in the back.

2. Kanye West in Balmain (2016)

If you can look past Kim K.'s disco boobs and Yeezy's bedazzled jean jacket -- somehow, if you can look beyond all of that -- his contacts will haunt you for the rest of your life.

3. Rihanna in Guo Pei (2015)

A non-comprehensive list of everything Rihanna looked like at the Met Gala: An omelet, a cheese pizza, Big Bird, an icon.

4. Miley Cyrus in Marc Jacobs (2013)

The most shocking thing about this take on "Punk: Chaos to Couture" is that Miley didn't once stick her tongue out on the red carpet.

5. Kim Kardashian in Givenchy (2013)

The category is Mrs. Doubtfire realness.

6. Beyoncé in Givenchy (2015)

Queen Bey looking like the fiercest Mortal Kombat character ever. K.O. FINISH HIM!

7. Solange in Giles Deacon (2015)

And Solange looking like her shield. (Her commentary on 2014's elevator incident?)

8. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in Oscar de la Renta (2013)

Without doing any research, I'm guessing the theme was "The House of Claire's."

9. Nicole Richie in Topshop (2013)

Turns out, your fifth-grade class's Wacky Hair Day was punk.

10. Katy Perry in Maison Margiela (2017)

Melisandre but make it fashion. Fashion but make it #sponcon.

11. Anne Hathaway in Valentino (2013)

Remember when Anne Hathaway played Catwoman? If she has her way, you'll never forget.

12. Lady Gaga in Balenciaga (2015)

Dress is "China: Through the Looking Glass." Eyebrows are emoji.

13. Amber Valletta in Maggie Norris (2004)

Would it surprise you to learn the theme had absolutely nothing to do with Marie Antoinette?

14. Lupita Nyong'o in Prada (2014)

If this is Lupita's audition for the live-action Little Mermaid? Mo'Nique voice: I would like to see it.

15. Katie Holmes in Marchesa (2014)

Emma Watson seeing this audition for the live-action Beauty and the Beast: "I wanna rob."

16. Sarah Jessica Parker in Giles Deacon (2013), Philip Treacy (2015) and Dolce & Gabbana (2018)

It's impossible to pick SJP's most iconic Met Gala look. SJP is the Met Gala. (And if her headdresses keep getting bigger every year, we will absolutely be tuning in 2025.)

17. Anna Wintour in Chanel Haute Couture (2008)

Say hello to your new supreme overlord, Space Admiral Anna Andromeda.

18. Karolina Kurkova in Rachel Zoe (2012)

Just make every year's theme "Eleganza Extravaganza" and leave us gagging.

19. Frances McDormand in Valentino (2018)

Alternatively: Shawn Mendes in Valentino (2018), or any of the other people she passed her perfectly Frances headpiece to throughout the night.

20. Cardi B Met in Moschino by Jeremy Scott (2018)

Rihanna may have been sexy Pope, but Cardi bedazzled the entire Vatican for this.

